New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Chapters Are Now Available

The latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have landed and are now available for you to read featuring the latest adventures of Goku, the Z Fighters, and the ninja of Konoha. With both chapters of the franchises' respective manga featuring titanic battles against the likes of Moro and Jigen, the two Shonen series are definitely bringing their A-Game as they march forward with two of the biggest story lines of their manga. There are revelations aplenty with both of these new installments so fans of both anime will definitely want to read these as soon as possible!

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 64, Goku has seemingly been able to perfect the final stage of Ultra Instinct, adding a giant feather in the cap of the Z Fighters in their battle against the ancient sorcerer known as Moro. With Merus having given his life in a bid to defeat the wizard, taking the horned antagonist's ability to absorb powers for himself, Son Goku has mimicked one of the most well known moments of the Dragon Ball Z series where he accessed the power of a Super Saiyan for the first time against the alien despot known as Freeza.

(Photo: Viz Media)

In the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 50, Jigen has descended upon the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, attempting to steal the body of Kawaki in order to transfer the spirit of Isshiki to a new vessel in order to dodge death. With Boruto joined by both Naruto and Sasuke, the trio are able to transport the leader of the Kara Organization to a different location wherein the denizens of their village won't be threatened by the insane battle.

Both Jigen and Moro have been two of the strongest Shonen villains that the protagonists of their respective series have faced to date, with the antagonists managing to take down the collective of heroes in previous chapters. Ironically enough, both of their goals are similar in that they both seek the energy from their respective worlds and are powerhouses among the universes created by Akira Toriyama and Masashi Kishimoto respectively!

Which Shonen chapter are you most excited to read? Who do you think is the more threatening villain between Moro and Jigen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of the Z Fighters and Konoha!