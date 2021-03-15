Dragon Ball Super Teases Granolah's Post-Wish Form

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing Granolah's new form post-wish! Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor arc is now moving full speed ahead after introducing the mysterious Granolah as a fighter with ties to the Saiyans' destructive past. The series had previously teased that fans would soon be introduced to the "strongest warrior in the universe," and upon the cliffhanger from the previous chapter, we learn that this warrior will potentially be Granolah himself as he made a wish on a new set of Dragon Balls to become the strongest warrior. This apparently comes with a new form.

Dragon Ball Super has shared the first look at Chapter 70 of the series with a few rough drafts of the first few pages, and this preview for the chapter teases that Granolah will be unlocking a new form to make himself stronger. Funny enough, this new form seems to come with a long mane of hair and it sort of makes him look like he's transformed into his version of the Super Saiyan 3 transformation. But you can check out these preview pages and judge this new form for yourself below as spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter:;

#dbspoilers The roughs are out for DBS ch.70, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe”. The dragon tells Granolah he can only make him the best warrior in the universe “on one condition”. Granolah accepts and we see him transformed, but don’t learn what the condition is. pic.twitter.com/8GI7EzbPxK — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 12, 2021

While there were questions as to whether or not these new Dragon Balls would be able to grant Granolah's vague wish, it seems he's still successful at getting this new strength. But as the preview also teases, it comes with a certain condition that Granolah is quick to accept. Given his need for revenge at any cost, it's not hard to see why he would take on any condition regardless of what that actually is.

Now the bigger question is whether or not he's truly now the strongest warrior in the universe. With Granolah aiming his rage at a recently revived Freeza, there's a good chance we'll see his new strength in action soon enough (along with a potentially returning Freeza). Maybe even in Chapter 70? But what do you think?

Curious to see Granolah's new form in its full glory? Is he now the strongest warrior in the universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!