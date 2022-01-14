Dragon Ball Super Shares New Preview for Chapter 80

Dragon Ball Super has shared an early preview for the next big chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a heated new phase as what seems like the final battle of the arc has kicked off in full. This sees Goku and Vegeta take a step back as the titular Granolah now is trying to hold his own against Gas and the rest of the Heeters. As the two of them demonstrate just how much they have gained from the Dragon Balls’ power, the fight will be continuing with the next major chapter for the manga series.

Chapter 80 of Dragon Ball Super will finally be hitting in a matter of days, and following the first look at the new chapter released earlier this week, the official website for the series has officially released the first opening pages for the next chapter. These rough drafts give an idea of how Granolah and Gas’ battle will fare from the end of the previous chapter, but still raises many other questions about what could potentially be coming next. You can check them out below as spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter:

What makes each new chapter of Dragon Ball Super more intriguing than ever was that it was confirmed that there are plans in place to end the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year. It was also revealed that the next arc of the series will actually be kicking off some time in 2022 as well, and with only 12 chapters scheduled for the year, it’s very clear that these final battles of the Granolah arc will be heating up even more as Elec and the Heeters’ grand scheme comes more into play in future chapters.

There’s yet to be any word on what this next arc of Dragon Ball Super could entail, but if we’re lucky we’ll get a direct connection between the end of the Granolah arc and what’s coming next. The final moments of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc directly tied into the events of this current arc, and with all of the lore about the past that has been revealed this arc so far, there are plenty of new threads to follow for the immediate future.

But what do you think? How are you liking the Granolah the Survivor arc so far? What are you hoping to see in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!