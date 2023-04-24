Dragon Ball Super Channels Disney With a Classic Goku Makeover

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and in its time, the series has become one of the biggest titles in animation. From then to now, Dragon Ball stands as a prime example of shonen anime, and Goku's legacy continues to this day. Still, there are things Dragon Ball has yet to explore in its 30+ years, and one artist is helping the anime out of its shell with a throwback makeover.

So, what is the whole thing about? It all has to do with Disney. Over on Instagram, the artist Seven Signs Art shared their latest take on Goku with followers, and it was there they gave the Saiyan a redo in the style of Steamboat Willie.

As you can see above, the mash-up turns Steamboat Willie into Dragon Boat. Goku is given a classic remake with black-and-white shading and rounded features. The little guy even has bulky arms akin to Popeye the Sailor Man, and it would put things lightly to say we are obsessed.

Of course, Goku has his own foe here, and it is none other than Frieza. The space tyrant has been given a simple makeover that rounds out his head and gives him a pointed devil's tail. With his talons extended, we can see Frieza is trying to shoot a beam toward Goku, but we're sure the Saiyan will find a way to dodge.

Obviously, the makeover brings two very different words together. Disney and Steamboat Willie are far removed from Toei Animation and Dragon Ball. We cannot picture a world where Mickey Mouse or Minnie would take on Cell, but at the end of the day, the pair could. Animation allows creators to do just about anything, and though these IPs are worlds' apart, they can always find common ground. And thanks to Seven Signs Art, we can now imagine a world where Goku travels by boat rather than his Nimbus.

If you want to keep up with Dragon Ball these days, the franchise is alive and well. The anime is on pause as the Dragon Ball Super TV anime closed some years ago. Last year, the anime returned to the screen with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and its manga has never gone away. In fact, the Dragon Ball Super manga is thriving and continues to explore new arcs with monthly updates.

What do you think of this Disney take on Goku? Does this old-school style suit the Saiyan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.