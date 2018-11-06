‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Finally Reveals Android 17 vs Goku Battle

Dragon Ball Super‘s nearing the start of the Tournament of Power in the English dub, and Goku’s still needing to recruit members for the Universe 7 team. This search has brought him to Android 17, surprisingly.

The latest episode showed off something fans have wanted since the Android arc of Dragon Ball Z, a battle between Android 17 and Goku as the two gauge each other’s strength.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku arrives on Android 17’s island home, and the two discuss how they’ve never met (because 17 was absorbed by Cell) but know of each other. Curious to see how strong Android 17 is, Goku challenges him to a fight since they’ve never fought before. Android 17 keeps up with Super Saiyan Goku pretty easily, and even lands some very distinct blows on Goku.

This forces Goku to transform into Super Saiyan Blue, and this is notable as Goku says he never actually expected to use the form against 17. 17 had been holding back too given that he didn’t want to hurt any of the animals on the island he’s protecting. When the two are out of range of the island, the fight reaches a new level.

Goku launches a Kamehameha Wave, and Android 17 defends himself with an energy barrier. The two are still evenly matched, but 17 decides to end the fight after a bit as the two could still destroy the island. Android 17 mentions that if that had fought years before he would have lost, but Goku doesn’t quite accept this. There’s a sense that the two of them still have more power to display too.

With Android 18 playing such a prominent role in the franchise, fans have been wanting to see her what her brother had been up to since he was revived by the Dragon Balls. It turns out that while leading a peaceful life, he had been training and reached a new strength threshold.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.