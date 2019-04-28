Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode 108 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power is now in its final 30 minutes, and the fights are heating up as the remaining universes left are fighting even harder to survive than before. It means many of the characters are enacting whatever plans they had to win, and this has resulted in many surprising alliances. As teased when Universe 7 first got to the Null World, Freeza may be only acting in his self interest rather than fight for the benefit of survival.

This means that he’s striked up a deal with Universe 6’s Frost, and now Gohan is caught in the crosshairs. Will Freeza betray Universe 7? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!



Goku fights against Universe 2’s Ribrianne, and she’s evenly matched with Goku’s base form. Harnessing her love, Ribrianne fires out heart shaped ki blasts that are throwing Goku off of his game. The non-participating Gods and Kai all discuss who they think will win the tournament, with Universe 11 getting the most attention. Freeza remarks how he needs to find someone to play around with, and Gohan is worried about the lasting power of the remaining fighters. Soon he’s attacked by Universe 2’s Jimeze, the Yadrat who can use Instant Transmission. Jimeze’s constant teleporting throws Gohan off, and he’s trying his best to work around that Instant Transmission ability. Jimeze charges for a final blast, but Freeza soon giddily jumps in between Jimeze and Gohan. He’s disappointed Gohan is having so much trouble, and notes that it’s an opportunity. Freeza stands still, and Krillin suspect that it’s because Freeza plans to defeat Gohan himself. Suspecting he has something else in mind for his Super Dragon Ball wish, Whis even mentions that Freeza could be even trying to kill a god. That until they know Freeza’s true goal, it may not be safe to trust him even if Universe 7 wins. Gohan and Jimeze’s fight continues when Freeza says he’d rather wait for his turn and go after their fight. The fight between the two resumes, and Gohan continues to have trouble. Jimeze tries to finish him off again, but Freeza soon interferes with a ki blast. Jimeze goes after Freeza instead, but Freeza counters every one of his transmissions. He grabs Jimeze with his tail, pummels him, and blasts him with a direct ki blast. Jimeze is eliminated from the tournament, but not before Universe 2 accuses Freeza of killing him. But Freeza purposely missed his vitals to avoid breaking the rules. Freeza then chastises Gohan for not using his Super Saiyan form against Jimeze even though he was having trouble. Universe 6’s Frost arrives and praises Freeza’s movements. He says that he and Freeza’s target is actually Gohan. Freeza confirms the two are working together, united by their hate for the Saiyans. Frost wants to see if Freeza really is working with him, so he allows Freeza to attack Gohan first. Freeza strikes Gohan, but Gohan notices something odd about his attacks. Matching Gohan’s full strength, Freeza uses his Golden Freeza form and he and Goku begin fighting one another. Freeza knocks Gohan unconscious with a kick, and Frost goes up to him and compliments his Golden form. Freeza gets Frost to transform into his slower 100% Full Power state, and when he lets downhis guard, Freeza eliminates Frost from the tournament. Gohan stands, and it’s revealed that Gohan realized Freeza wasn’t serious when he launched that first attack. So they were playing Frost for a fool. Frost, angry at Freeza’s betrayal, tries to launch a ki blast from the stands but is soon erased by the Omni-Kings for breaking the rules. So Freeza’s on their side for sure, but he’s still hiding something. Goku continues to fight against Ribrianne, and there are only 29 minutes left in the Tournament of Power.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

