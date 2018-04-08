‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 58 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Future Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta were utterly defeated by the teamwork of a fully powered Goku Black Rose and a Zamasu with an invincible body before returning to the past.

Episode 58 begins where 57 left off in which present Zamasu heads toward Zuno for information on the Super Dragon Balls. But when Zuno starts speaking of the finer details (such as their appearance), Zamasu grows impatient and threatens to get rid him. Frustrated, he asks how to use them and learns he needs to gather them and make his wish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asking where they are, Zamasu learns that the Super Dragon Balls are inactive since they were just used recently and must wait a year in order to use them again. Then Zamasu asks to learn everything Zuno knows about Goku, and where to find the Super Dragon Balls.

Cutting back to Goku and the others, they’re revived by Bulma with the help of some Senzu beans. She’s angry that they left without them, and Goku realizes that he left them in the bathroom before they had left. Afterwards, the three fill Bulma in on the situation as they debrief about the sudden appearance of Zamasu and the stronger Goku Black (along with Goku thinking they’ll become invincible too with Senzu beans).

Future Trunks then tells Mai that her future self is alive, but he was unable to bring her back. Suddenly, the Supreme Kai, Beerus and Whis arrive and say they have to talk. The Goku finds out that Zamasu had contacted Zuno about the Super Dragon Balls. After learning about what Goku faced in the future, Beerus is confused as to why Zamasu and Black have the same energy but are two different people.

But Whis figures it out. After Zamasu had lost to Goku in their first meeting, he became obsessed with it and is seeking power. To push his justice, he needed a partner with power and thus used the Super Dragon Balls to create Goku Black. Whis believes that Zamasu used the Super Dragon Balls to create a copy of Goku, then waits another year and wishes for his immortal body.

Beerus thinks it’s weird that Zamasu would wait for a year, and discovers that he must have used the Time Ring to jump forward a year. But the mystery still remains as to why Goku Black had a Time Ring, too. Beerus says that only a Kai can use the rings and theorizes that Zamasu may have done something terrible to the current Universe 10 Kai Gowasu in order to use the ring.

Worried about Gowasu, Whis, Beerus and Goku decide to head to Universe 10 again to piece together the final pieces of this puzzle. Cutting back to the future, Future Mai realizes that humanity is starting to lose hope. Seeing Goku and Vegeta defeated, and the fact that there are two enemies now, they are losing hope in winning or even believing that Goku and Vegeta are coming back. But Mai tells them not to give up.

Beerus and Gowasu speak as Gowasu says that Zamasu is freed from all doubts as the two debated over his sense of justice. Just then, Zamasu appears in the shadows and smirks. The episode comes to an end as Zamasu brings Gowasu his tea.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.