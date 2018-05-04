‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases Trunks’ Last Stand

Dragon Ball Super has finally revealed Zamasu’s plans and the true identity behind Goku Black, and now that the mysteries have been solved the action is about to kick off as Trunks makes a stand against the deadly pair.

The last episode of the English dub saw Trunks reach a brand new level of Super Saiyan as his rage from Zamasu and Black’s words brought him new power. Now using that power, he is trying to make an opening for Goku and Vegeta to escape.

The preview for Episode 62 of the series sees even Goku saying that leaving it to Trunks would be a good idea as Vegeta and Goku have been outmatched time and time again.

With Trunks’ new power, he’s going to try his best against the two Zamasu despite Vegita’s arguments against the idea. Vegeta and Goku could go back to the past after being defeated once again, but fans have already seen how this may not exactly be the best solution as Goku and Vegeta still haven’t formed a plan against them.

Considering how powerful the pair is now that they are working in complete tandem changes things for Trunks as well, as the odds were high even before Trunks reached a new level. But fans are definitely tuning in to see how effective Trunks’ new level will be.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.