‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 62 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a recap of the previous episode in which Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks were defeated by Zamasu and Goku Black’s deadly teamwork once again. But this time, Trunks reaches a new level of Super Saiyan power.

Episode 62 begins proper with Goku Black welcoming the new challenge from Trunks, who seems to be draining his life with this new power. It seems to pay off so far as he manages to keep with Goku Black’s strikes. But Zamasu intervenes and they team-up attack once again. Trunks is able to block their teamed ki blast, and manages to control his new power as a result.

While Vegeta keeps Zamasu out of the fight, Trunks focus on Goku Black and manages to get a huge hit in. But Goku Black becomes more powerful as Trunks attacks don’t even seem to phase him. After taking out Vegeta, Zamasu and Black team up once again and blast Trunks away. But Trunks is alright, and blasts them away with a Masenko.

He then tells Vegeta to get Goku back to the past while he holds Black and Zamasu off, Vegeta is reluctant but Goku and Trunks manage to convince him. Due to Trunks’ interference, Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma are able to make it back to the past, leaving Future Trunks alone to fight.

Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma arrive back in the past, and Kid Trunks thinks that means the future has changed. Beerus says that it’s because of a god’s power, but Bulma chastises him for the fact that the future didn’t change things at all.

But while Goku is healing, Vegeta and the others try to come up with a plan. As Beerus and Whis learn more about Zamasu and Goku Black, they decide to leave now that all mysteries are solved. Beerus, not caring about other worlds, leaves feeling satisfied by the fact that he destroyed his world’s Zamasu.

Chichi appears with Gohan, and asks Krillin where Goku could be (because of all the food she has prepared for him) but he scampers away nervously. Then Chichi spots Trunks and Goten flying away.

Then Kid Trunks and Goten ask Bulma to go help, but she flatly denies them due to how dangerous it is and then fact that Goku is sure to beat them (which stings Vegeta’s pride). Soon Chichi arrives, asking Bulma about Goku but she dodges the question as soon shenanigans bring everything falling apart as the entire gang eventually makes their way to Capsule Corp.

As Bulma fills everyone in on the situation, Gohan is frustrated he didn’t know about the problem and Goku tells them they lost twice already. They need to find away to separate the two and deal with Zamasu’s immortal body. Piccolo then recommends the Evil Containment Wave. The very technique Master Roshi once used to seal away King Piccolo.

As long as the seal isn’t broken, Zamasu and Goku Black would be trapped forever. Goku’s hilariously forgotten the technique and wonders is Roshi will show him, but Piccolo offers to show him instead. But Goku pays him no mind, and Master Roshi agrees to teach him the technique.

Goku then practices the Wave on Turtle, but misses the jar which sends him flying. Goku then spends the rest of the night practicing the move in this fashion and gets it by daylight. In order to complete the seal, one needs rope and a special paper amulet.

Beerus then appears to be talking with Universe 10’s Gowasu because he’s feeling a bit guilty that he failed to solve the Zamasu problem. Looking for a way to help Goku and the others, Gowasu agrees to step up and make up for the fact he brought Zamasu that close in the first place.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.