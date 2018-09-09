‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 78 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has begun the Universe Survival arc, but before the Tournament of Power officially begins there will be a short preliminary match where Goku will see just how strong the other universes can be.

What does this first fight entail? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Grand Minister announces the Tournament of Power will be held in the Null Realm, a world without time or space. The Super Dragon Balls, which have already been collected, will be awarded to the winner of the tournament so that they can have any wish granted. The winning universe, however, gets nothing as Zeno is intent on erasing the losing universes. All defeated universes will be erased and the winning universe will get to survive. As a special request, Goku and Universe 7 will first fight Universe 7 in front of the Omni-Kings as the future Zeno didn’t witness the bout with Universe 6. The preliminary fight, Zeno Expo, will be held against Universe 9 and Goku has to gather three warriors in an hour before heading to Zeno’s palace. Beerus is angry at Goku for dooming the universes to erasure, and it can’t be reversed once Zeno and Grand Minister have made their decision. He warns Goku that Zeno’s not his friend, and will erase him on the spot should Universe 7 lose the tournament. Goku tries to recruit Vegeta, but he refuses to go anywhere. He instead tells Goku to ask Gohan instead (after Goku almost asks Goten. Gohan’s worried he won’t be able to fight, and Goku tells him that the universe would be erased should they lose. Gohan is angry Goku could agree to such a tournament, and tells Goku he should keep the universe’s potential fate a secret. He only agrees when Videl encourages him to do so, and he realizes how much he wants to protect his family. Goku then recruits Majin Buu and Gohan for his preliminary team, and Mr. Satan follows them along to Zeno’s palace to keep an eye on Buu. At the palace, they meet Universe 9. The three fighters are a trio of foxes, and have a shady looking Kai along with them. Grand Minister transports everyone to the arena where the Destroyers, Supreme Kais and the Angels of all 12 universes gather to spectate. Goku yells out to the Zenos and the others think he’s disrespectful. The Grand Minister said Goku’s responsible for the Tournament of Power in the first place. Goku vows to show the two a good fight, as the match begins with each member of Universe 7 and 9 fighting one-on-one. Grand Minister warns that if the match isn’t fun to watch for the Zenos, they may just erase a universe on the spot if they feel like it. First up is Universe 9’s Basil, and Majin Buu. But Buu’s asleep, so Mr. Satan wakes him with candy and is able to coax him into the match. Basil begins darting around and pummeling Buu with kicks. Buu lies on the ground for a while as Basil celebrates, but a smile crosses his face at episode’s end.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.