‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 79 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super has taken the first steps into the Universe Survival arc as Universe 7 and 9 prepare for the Zeno Expo. Now it’s officially kicked off the first match between Majin Buu and Universe 9’s Basil.

How strong are Universe 9’s fighters? Is Majin Buu in trouble? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe 9’s Ro introduces the strongest fighters he brought to the Zeno Expo, the Trio of Danger and says Basil is the youngest of the fighters. Buu gets into a laughing fit and confuses those watching, but the Zenos know he’s having fun. Satan says he’s playing like he was told and Buu continues to get outmatched by Basil’s fast attacks. Goku says Universe 9 is weird because he cant sense their energy, and this can’t gauge how strong they are. It only confirms that there are many strong opponents from the other universes, and that Goku and the others won’t be able to win the same way they always do. Goku then tells Basil to show his real power. Basil obliges by covering his right leg in a burning ki. He launches a ki attack from this, which pounds Buu down. The resulting explosion knocks Mr. Satan to the side and he’s hurt. Buu stands there laughing at Basil with a giant hole in his stomach until he notices Satan. Mr. Satan then goes unconscious after telling Buu to win. This enrages Buu. Basil launches another blast, but Buu deflects this easily. One blast nearly hits Universe 11’s god, but a mysterious warrior named Toppo catches the blast and defuses it. Buu then hits Basil some more until he’s thrown out of the arena. Goku and the others celebrate, but the Omni-Kings aren’t satisfied with that finish. The fighters must continue the fight. Ro then throws a mysterious object at Basil, and eating up amplifies his strength. Beerus is angry at Universe 11 for cheating, but the Omni-Kings aren’t satisfied. Grand Minister says they’ll come up with rules for the Tournament of Power later, but for now the matches must continue with no specific rules. Basil and Buu trade blows until Basil launches a flurry of ki blasts in Buu’s direction. The blasts destroy the arena, but Buu isn’t harmed. Buu stands and launches a massive ki blast of his own that completely wipes out Basil. But Basil’s unharmed as well. Basil’s body has reached its limit however, as the drug’s after-effects finally bring Basil down. With the Omni-Kings satisfied, Majin Buu is declared the winner. Buu goes to heal Mr. Satan, and the two celebrate his victory. The second round begins as Universe 9’s Lavender prepares to kill his opponent. Gohan declares he’ll fight now, and says Goku should see just how strong he is now. The Omni-Kings are excited to see Goku’s son fight, and the episode comes to a close.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.