6 Years On, This Anime Thriller That Shocked Us at Every Turn Still Demands a 2nd Season

It’s been six years since the debut of an anime thriller that shocked viewers at every turn, and the series still hasn’t been canceled or renewed — which is a shame, considering the way it demands a second outing. Anime getting stuck in limbo isn’t uncommon, but it’s a disappointing fate for fans eager to see more of a series. It doesn’t come with the closure of a cancellation, nor does it typically result in another season down the line.

And such endings are especially frustrating for series that raise mysteries and end on cliffhangers, as so many thrillers do. One thriller anime that’s impossible to put down kept us on edge for 13 episodes, just to leave us with questions that may never be answered. It’s a shame, as both its Season 1 finale and manga lay the groundwork for a second outing. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely to happen now, despite how needed it is.

Talentless Nana Proved a Standout From the Shocking End of Its Very First Episode

Talentless Nana premiered in 2020, and the anime was criminally underrated — but it deserved far more recognition from Episode 1. The series’ premiere takes a big swing, with its setup suggesting that it’s going to be a superhero school story. However, it fully cements itself as a darker thriller at the end of its first chapter, when its eponymous character — who initially seems like a sweet, naive girl — pushes one of her classmates off a cliff. (It’s even more surprising, as said classmate seems like he’s going to be one of the series’ leads.)

It’s then revealed that Nana isn’t attending the anime’s institution to hone her powers; she doesn’t even have any. Instead, the government has tasked her with eliminating everyone there. This shifts the story into a psychological thriller, which explores Nana’s psyche, as well as a murder mystery (surprise: Nana’s not the only character with a concerning aptitude for killing). It’s a gripping story, and it keeps the twists coming until its final episode. That makes it more disappointing that it remains in limbo after six years.

Talentless Nana Is Still in Limbo, but the Thriller Anime Demands a Second Season

Talentless Nana was never renewed or canceled following its twisty first season, but the series really demands more closure. The Season 1 finale concludes on a tragic note, leaving many story threads wide open. Viewers never get to see whether Nana learns from the events of Season 1. We’re led to believe she’s capable of goodness, but her future is a massive question mark. Considering how the finale’s big death is likely to change her, it’s far from a satisfying endpoint.

Additionally, the anime doesn’t solve many of its central mysteries, especially where the government’s involvement is concerned. We know Nana’s mission is part of a greater scheme, but there’s little time to elaborate on it. Clearly, the Talented are viewed as a threat, but that doesn’t offer enough of an explanation for the actions taken against them. A couple of core characters remain alive when Season 1 draws to a close, too, which demands some sort of follow-up. Fortunately, fans can look to the manga for answers, though it’s still ongoing. After six years, it seems unlikely the anime will offer them.

After 6 Years, the Thriller Anime Likely Won’t Get More Episodes

Despite the ways Talentless Nana demands more episodes, it’s unlikely to get them, as it’s a series that didn’t garner much attention when it first came out — and it hasn’t had a resurgence to highlight demand. While some anime have made comebacks after such long breaks — Attack on Titan and One-Punch Man among them — it’s a rarity. And despite its quality, Talentless Nana doesn’t have the following that either of those series benefit from. For that reason, its lack of updates feels like a bad sign.

With its quieter release and years out of the spotlight, it could also be difficult for Talentless Nana to find its momentum again, even with all its great twists. If it ever does come back, it has more source material to draw from, though. And fortunately, the manga gives fans something to do after finishing Season 1.

