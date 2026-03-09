Jujutsu Kaisen Is Returning With a Special Release After Sequel’s Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo reaches its conclusion after six months of serialization, as it resolves the conflict between the Simurians and the sorcerers. The series concludes its final fight with no clear victor since Maru interrupts and begins a ritual to create harmony between both sides. The one who aided his cause the most was Yuji Itadori, who supported him despite the risks involved. Yuji is ready to bear the consequences of their actions since he knows they are committing a grave sin. Things end on a happy note as the conflict resolves, and they look forward to the future. Now that the series has ended in Chapter 25, the final volume is all set for its release on May 1st, 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release date is limited only to Japan since the sequel series has yet to get an official translation by Viz Media. Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Volume 3, the series will also release a special coloring book on the same day. The book will include 36 illustrations from creator Gege Akutami, limited to the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and the Shibuya Incident, both arcs which were covered in Season 2. The information comes from @Go_Jover on X, a reliable source of information on all kinds of updates regarding the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo May Not Be Over In Chapter 25

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Since its debut, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was confirmed to be a short sequel manga expected to run for six months and release no more than three volumes. Despite the explosive popularity of the series, Gege Akutami stuck with the original schedule, leaving several questions unanswered. The final chapter ends on a major cliffhanger as Kyouko feels glad about Yuka’s life being saved despite having regrets over her failed love life. She fell in love with Dabura at first sight, and the leader of the Simurians implied having similar feelings for her.

The story ends as the girls turn around to look at someone who has just arrived. The shock on their faces implies that Dabura had arrived to see Kyouko, although the series doesn’t confirm it. The finale indicates that there will be an epilogue just like the main story, which includes four short chapters in the final volume featuring one character in each part. The original finale also left things on an ambiguous note with several unanswered questions, and most of them were resolved in the four-part epilogue.

There’s a possibility thatJujutsu Kaisen Modulo might go down the same path since, apart from the cliffhanger, the series also didn’t reveal what happened to Iori Okkotsu. Although he left somewhere after Yuka’s birth, the reason behind his disappearance, his conversation with Yuji, and his current status are still unknown. Furthermore, now that Yuji has chosen a new path in life after trying his best not to interfere with the present, we might see more of him if Akutami and Iwasaki return with an epilogue.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!