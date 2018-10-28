‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 85 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has gotten closer to the Tournament of Power, and the eight universes are gathering their teams together. This means that fans get an extended look at the other universes for the first time.

How are the other universes preparing for the Tournament of Power? Find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Gohan decides to go to Piccolo next, and he and Goku both believe Piccolo will quickly accept the Tournament of Power challenge. Goku was on his way to Dende, but suddenly sees something strange. Just then, Universe 11’s Supreme Kai meets with the Kais of other universes to discusses the Tournament of Power. He wants the Kais to ask Zeno to reverse the decision to erase the losing universes. The other Kais refuse pretty quickly because Zeno won’t do such a thing, and Universe 11’s Kai says that his universe will be the one to survive because he has the strongest warriors. The strange thing Goku had seen was Majin Buu, who had gotten buff and fit in the time since the Zeno Expo. He had been excited to fight more strong fighters and has been training since then. Though Goku and Mr. Satan tell him that he needs to push the other fighters out rather than completely clobber them. Goku and Majin Buff begin sparring, and Buu even knocks Goku to the ground and out of bounds with a sneaky barrage of blasts attack. Buu’s excited to join the Universe 7 team, but he’s getting a bit sleepy… Toppo is seen in Universe 11 speaking with another member of the Pride Troopers, Kahserale. He’s still worried about the upcoming tournament, and wants to elaborate but is quickly distracted by other Pride Trooper work. Champa is seen talking with the other Gods of Destruction. They ask why Beerus wasn’t invited, and continue to blame Goku for the tournament although Universe 6’s Vados says that Goku gave them a chance to survive in the first place. Vermoud is confident Universe 11 will win. Just then, fans see the work Toppo went off to do. Dyspo of the Pride Troopers is fighting a giant monster, and is almost eaten before he’s saved by Toppo and Kahserale. The three pose much like fighters would in Super Sentai before bringing the monster down. They discuss the tournament, and mention that Jiren is preparing for it as well. Champa and Vados prepare to recruit more Universe 6 members, and Champa calls on Cabba for more Saiyans. Piccolo and Gohan meet up once more, and they prepare to train once more. Goku learns that Android 17 is on an island in the South as the other universes begin their preparations as well. There are 37 hours until the Tournament of Power begins.

