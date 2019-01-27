‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 95 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is just a couple episodes away to the official kick-off to the Tournament of Power, but there’s been a small wrench in the plan as Goku has to recruit Freeza to Universe 7’s team.

How do Freeza and Goku get away from the group of Universe 9 assassins? Will they make it to the Tournament of Power on time? Find out everything that happened in the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami below!

Goku asks Freeza whether or not his Golden form is appropriate so close to the Tournament of Power, and Freeza mentions how it doesn’t drain his stamina. His time in Hell improved his energy control by through sheer concentration during all his punishment. Freeza then starts attacking the assassins and sends twisting Death Beams through the mass of them. Goku tells him he doesn’t have to kill anymore, but Freeza says that killing them is about the same as waiting for their universe to be erased. It’s the same result in the end. Soon one of the assassins appears and there’s a flashback to his orders from Universe 9. No universe has sent him, and their God of Destruction Sidra grants the assassin’s leader a bit of the Hakai energy for the task. The leader then throws this Hakai energy, which Freeza notices right away and willfully takes it head on. He deflects the attempt with Death Beams, but soon one comes up from the sea. Freeza blocks it for a moment before it overtakes him. He struggles for a bit, before revealing he was faking having trouble. Then, concentrating his power, he soon reverts the Hakai ball to its original small size. Goku’s surprised he was unable to get out of it. With the Hakai in their hands, Goku and Freeza figure out that it’s another universe’s God’s plot to assassinate them. Freeza then uses the Hakai ball on Goku. While all this happens, Grand Minister tells the Zenos that the Tournament of Power arena is complete. Freeza laughs that Goku turned his back on him even though he’s been planning to kill Goku, and thus challenges Goku to break out of the Hakai like he did. Goku struggles to do so, and Freeza continues killing the assassins. Freeza then steals a communicator from one of them and directly talks with Universe 9. He doesn’t want to tell on them, but instead asks to be a member of Universe 9’s team. He mentions that without Goku, who’s currently trapped by Hakai, Universe 7 will lose. All he wants is to be resurrected and join Universe 9 to guarantee his victory. He’s got no ties to Universe 7 and would rather it be erased. While Universe 9’s Sidra and Supreme Kai debate things, Beerus and Whis arrive and free Goku from the Hakai. Beerus is immediately suspicious of Freeza making a deal with another universe, but Goku says it’s just cause he let his guard down. Freeza believes the Tournament of Power is his opportunity to manipulate the gods, and plots against Beerus. Freeza and Goku then spar for a minute, with the first one landing a punch being the winner. Freeza believes he’ll win because all of his training was just mentally killing Goku, and Goku says if he wins then Freeza should just join the Universe 7 team without issue. Freeza and Goku land a punch on each other at the same time. Neither of them are going to give in, but will head into the Tournament of Power either way. The Tournament of Power is set to finally begin.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.