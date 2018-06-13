‘Dragon Ball Super’ Levels Up Future Trunks With A New Power

Sure, when it comes to Dragon Ball Super, there is only one guy who reigns supreme. Son Goku is the anime’s undisputed star, but the series isn’t afraid to help guys like Future Trunks out. So, dub fans were plenty happy to see the time-traveling hero get a power boost of his own this week.

Recently, Toonami aired its latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, and the update caught up with Fused Zamasu and Future Trunks. Fans watched as the pair fought for the final time, and the latter fighter wasn’t about to let the baddie win. In a burst of energy, Future Trunks manages to tap into his Super Saiyan Rage form, but the fused villain still gets the upper hand.

So, in true fashion, Future Trunks does away with the self-doubt and leans into a foolproof technique: the Spirit Bomb.

As you can see above, the battle between Future Trunks and Fused Zamasu heats up when Earth’s survivors channel their energy towards the Saiyan. With everyone cheering him on, Trunks is able to funnel that energy into his infamous Light Sword, and it begins to glow blue with power. The technique is best-known by fans as the Sword of Hope thanks to its joyful origins, and Trunks unleashes a special attack to take down Fused Zamasu.

With the Sword of Hope in hand, Future Trunks charges into battle once more, but Fused Zamasu says no sword can kill a god even if it does light up. The villain goes to attack, but Trunks managed to strike the fused baddie through the chest as planned, and it casts away Fused Zamasu. The sword destroys the villain’s body, leaving Trunks to tentatively celebrate his victory. However, it turns out the sword didn’t do as much damage as the Saiyan first thought.

Where do you rank this technique amongst Future Trunks' roster?

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.