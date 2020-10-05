✖

Dragon Ball Super's English dub is now streaming on Hulu! Although Dragon Ball Super's anime is showing no signs of coming back just yet (especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic potentially making matters tougher), now fans have another way to check out the original run of the series. Although the English dub run came to an end on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block last year (around this same time actually), the series continues to be one of the most talked about anime franchises as fans hope for new episodes taking up after the end of the Tournament of Power arc.

But for those who have yet to check out Dragon Ball Super, or are looking for a new way to re-experience the series, Dragon Ball Super's entire English dub run is now streaming on Hulu. You can follow the link here to start checking it out for yourself (with paid subscription), and it includes the entire 131 episodes of the series.

In the years since the series originally came to an end in Japan, the Dragon Ball franchise has somehow been bigger than ever. Not only did the end of the anime series bring about a new feature film with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but the story of the series continued beyond the events of both the anime and Broly film with an entirely new arc currently exclusive to the manga release of the series.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball Super manga release drops a new chapter each month, and is currently in the climax of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. This has been one of the best received arcs in the series thus far not only because it's new material not seen in the anime, but fans seem to genuinely love its new central villain for the arc, Planet Eater Moro. This arc features the return of Ultra Instinct, Yardrat, New Namek, and more, so it's no mystery why fans want to see this come to life through the anime someday.

Will you be checking out Dragon Ball Super's English dub now that it's streaming on Hulu? Will you be rewatching the series or is this going to be the first time you're jumping in? Are you also hoping the anime comes back with new episodes someday?