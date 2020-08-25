Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines the Anime's Perfect Moro Poster

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been building up its manga for the last few months, and that journey is starting to reach a climax. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc began with an immediate hook, and the introduction of Moro has continued to wow fans. In fact, fans have started to refer to the baddie as one of Dragon Ball's top villains, and one fan decided to give Moro a well-deserved anime poster.

Over on Twitter, the artist Koo-J Artz got fans buzzing with their take on Moro and his destructive arc. The artist made concept art for an arc poster, and fans of Dragon Ball Super will want the anime back more than ever after seeing the illustration.

The artwork, which can be seen below, focuses on Moro as well as Vegeta and Goku. The Saiyans are standing back to back, and their muscular forms are hard to miss. Moro can be seen looming behind the two with his arms reaching out while the planet Earth stands between the groups.

The poster pays homage to a bunch of important side characters as you can see all of the Z-Fighters backing Earth. The group is pulled into Moro's conflict after the baddie makes it know he wants to devour Earth. Jaco and the Galactic Patrol cannot stop that goal from happening, but the Saiyans could with a bit of training.

This impressive poster looks like it could have come from the canon, and it has fans wanting the anime back ASAP. It has been years since the show closed, and the debut of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a bit ago. Dragon Ball Super might be faring well from word of mouth, but the sooner it returns to television the better!

What do you make of this poster? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will return to television to adapt this arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

