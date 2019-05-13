Dragon Ball Super’s Dub Changes Iconic Beerus Line

Dragon Ball Super is moving along with its English dub, and its most recent release has got fans buzzing. At last, the anime put episode 110 on Toonami, but its dub has come under fire… and Beerus is partly to blame.

Over the weekend, Dragon Ball Super fans got a good look at Goku’s Ultra Instinct debut as he took on Jiren. Much of the episode was dedicated to the Saiyan but Beerus did show up to explain some important information.

However, it turns out his explanation of Ultra Instinct is being scrutinized.

Not only did Beerus give a different name to Ultra Instinct in the dub, but his play-by-play commentary of Goku was altered a tad. While dubs have to make dialogue changes frequently, fans had hope the episode’s most iconic lines would be left alone, but “He’s coming” did not make it.

In the original dub, Beerus is seen telling the crowd “He’s coming” when Ultra Instinct Goku shows up. This was changed in the dub to “Here it comes,” leaving fans to question what the subtle change was made.

Ultimately, the decision is dictated by the lip flaps animated by Dragon Ball Super‘s team. Not all flaps work with English dialogue, and lines are given alterations to suit them better. In this case, it seems Beerus’ lip flaps more naturally form “Here it comes” in English rather than the original line. But as fans can see on social media, netziens aren’t yet sold on the unexpected change.

