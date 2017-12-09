‘Dragon Ball Super’s English Dub Preview Sees Goku’s Powers Misbehave

There are a group of fans who only follow the English dub of Dragon Ball Super, and they’ve been quite entertained lately.

But with Goku having trouble with his powers, something strange is definitely going on.

The preview for Episode 43 (which you can watch here) sees Goku having trouble with controlling his powers after his fight with Hit in the “Universe 6” arc. After going to pick up some groceries, he has trouble keeping his flight and falls to the Earth. As Chi Chi notes that Goku’s “never lost control” like that, and Goku says his body is no longer listening, we see the worried Goku head to King Kai’s place.

As the nervous King Kai examines him, Goku exclaims that his current predicament is “way worse than he thought.” His loss of control may even be related to the end tag of the preview that sees his house crumbling down with a furious Chi Chi staring back at Goku.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

The English broadcast release of Dragon Ball Super just ended the “Universe 6” arc, where the God of Destruction Beerus challenges his brother, Universe 6’s God of Destruction Champa for ultimate superiority of the planet Earth and its delicacies. Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the mysterious Monoka fought against various tough enemies from Universe 6 such as a member of Frieza’s race, Saiyan, and a time-shifting assassin.