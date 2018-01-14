‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Teaser Welcomes Back Future Trunks

The moment has finally come. Dragon Ball Super‘s dub is about to enter a new saga, and it is one fans have all been waiting for. So, there’s only one thing left for audiences to do…

It’s time to welcome back Future Trunks.

Next week, Toonami will begin screening Funimation’s dubbed take on the ‘Future Trunks’ saga. The story is the fourth saga of Dragon Ball Super, and it brings back the fan-favorite hero once things in his timeline get out of whack.

As you can see above, the first preview for the new saga has been shared by Toonami. The reel highlights parts of the story’s premiere, and they are pretty heavy to watch. It starts off with an obscured villain causing mayhem, and Future Trunks is told by Bulma soon after to get away with an item in tow. However, the boy comes to regret his choice to flee once the villain tracks him and seemingly kills his mother in one swoop.

“I led him right to her and now she’s gone and her equipment is gone too,” Future Trunks cries. “But, at least, there’s this. This means we can go back to the past.”

If you are not familiar with the ‘Future Trunks’ saga, you have plenty to look forward to. Dragon Ball Super fans often refer to the story as the anime’s best thanks to all its action and drama. The saga begins in Future Trunk’s timeline as a villain wreaks havoc upon Earth. The baddie, who goes by Goku Black, looks just like the hero everyone knows. Out of his depth, Future Trunk travels back into the past to recruit Goku’s help, but things get out of hand when Goku Black makes his true identity known.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

