‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Sees Gohan Fight Freeza & Frost

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 108th episode lie below!

The Tournament of Power is moving full-speed ahead on Dragon Ball Super. The anime just saw Roshi bow out of the fight after a harrowing battle with Frost, but Universe 7 isn’t done yet. Gohan will take on Frost next, but the latter fighter will have some help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super released the preview of its 108th episode, and the action-packed clip sees Gohan go after Frost and Freeza. The clip uses a voice-over of the Saiyan, and fans can listen as Gohan explains his reasoning for fighting the tyrants.

“Dad, Freeza is too cruel to call an ally after all. He’s been dealing with Universe 6’s Frost behind the scenes,” Gohan explains.

“We can’t let these dirty, evil guys roam free! It’s up to me to defeat the worst pair in all the universes! Bring it on!”

The preview, which can be seen above, shows Frost and Freeza teaming up against Goku’s oldest. The pair aren’t giving Gohan any mercy, and the Saiyan responds in kind. Fans can watch as Goku sends some powerful Ki blasts their way, but Frost is prepared. The clip ends with the villain charging a laser attack against Gohan, and so the hero better be ready to dodge.

There’s no telling how Gohan’s battle with Freeza will go, but fans are expecting an truncated battle. The Tournament of Power is hurdling towards a special episode that will center on Goku and Jiren. The pair will finally go head-to-head in the anime’s 109th episode, so Gohan’s skirmish with Freeza and Frost will have to be short. The pair may run away, or Gohan might find himself pulled away from battle once Goku grabs Jiren’s deadly stare. The only way to know for sure will be to tune into Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode which airs on September 30.

Dragon Ball SuperSunday at on Fuji Television Network

ComicBook Composite 77.74 #21All-Time Comic TV Shows

Average rating

from 471 users#20All-Time Rated

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!