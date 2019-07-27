Dragon Ball Super Preview Teases Universe 3’s Giant Monster Attack on Toonami

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has been a huge hit for Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, and it’s currently leading one of the strongest line-ups in the last few years. Although some of the translations for the English dub have caused a stir among fans of the franchise, fans have been glued to their seat as it reaches the final episodes of the anime series. The Tournament of Power is now down to its final three universes, and Universe 3 isn’t going down without a fight.

Toonami has officially released the preview for Episode 121’s English dub debut, and it teases quite the spectacle as Universe 3’s secret most powerful technique has resulted in a massive monster attack.

The last episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami showcased Universe 3 completely jumping into action now that they are one of the final three universes in the Tournament of Power along Universe 7 and 11. With Gohan wanting to save as much of Goku and Vegeta’s staminas for the upcoming fight with Universe 11’s final fighters as possible, Gohan ended up taking on Universe 3’s powerful robotic fighters on his own.

The robotic warriors proved strong in their own right, and even more so when they combined into a single mecha that forced Goku and Vegeta to help Gohan in the final attack against them. But as fans saw toward the end of Episode 120, Universe 3’s Dr. Paparoni revealed he had one last trick up his sleeve.

This trick is another fusion of sorts, that combines those powerful Universe 3 warriors with another entity to become the giant monster fans can see in this preview. This monster, known as Anilaza in the original Japanese release of the series, will take all of Universe 7’s remaining forces to take down. It’s a powerful entity, and fans can already see in the preview that it’s going to take a lot of power to even put a dent in it with Android 18 already in danger.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and Episode 121 is scheduled to premiere July 27th at 11:00 PM EST.It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.