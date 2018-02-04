Anime

Fans React to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 126

Dragon Ball Super Episode 126 was an awesome gift for fans for many reason as the series quickly […]

By

Dragon Ball Super Episode 126 was an awesome gift for fans for many reason as the series quickly heads for the end of the Universal Survival arc, the Tournament of Power, and the series as a whole.

The surprising episode brought a bunch of new developments for fans who have been following the series from the beginning as Vegeta not only had a major callback to one of the most emotional scenes in Dragon Ball Z, managed to build up enough strength to defeat Universe 11’s Toppo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe 11’s Toppo’s elimination also came as a surprise since the newly crowned God of Destruction was seemingly poised to run roughshod through Universe 7’s forces. But fans are just appreciative to see Vegeta being awesome, especially after taking so many losses.

Read on to see what fans thought of Dragon Ball Super Episode 126.

@Deebeegeek26

@JRAquino

@NostalgicComic

@SeeReax

@Terez27

@MsDBZbabe

@SavinTheBees

@DanielCruz04

@t_simms31

@AA12YT

@GovetaXV

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts