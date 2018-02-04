Fans React to ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 126

Dragon Ball Super Episode 126 was an awesome gift for fans for many reason as the series quickly heads for the end of the Universal Survival arc, the Tournament of Power, and the series as a whole.

The surprising episode brought a bunch of new developments for fans who have been following the series from the beginning as Vegeta not only had a major callback to one of the most emotional scenes in Dragon Ball Z, managed to build up enough strength to defeat Universe 11’s Toppo.

Universe 11’s Toppo’s elimination also came as a surprise since the newly crowned God of Destruction was seemingly poised to run roughshod through Universe 7’s forces. But fans are just appreciative to see Vegeta being awesome, especially after taking so many losses.

Read on to see what fans thought of Dragon Ball Super Episode 126.

Wow….just….wow… Dragon ball Super 126 is amongst my favourites of the show!!! Vegeta got his moment!! I can’t stop smiling bro!! 🙂 — NewYearNewGeek (@Deebeegeek26) February 4, 2018

Dragon Ball Super just keeps getting better and better. I hope the quality of animation and story stays at this level, if not better, for the remainder of the series. ?? — Pinoy of the Woods ? (@JRAquino) February 4, 2018

This episode of Dragon Ball Super was the most High T episode for Vegeta. Ever. Glad to see my boi get some shine. pic.twitter.com/Ms99gFFU0t — Nostalgia&Criticism (@NostalgicComic) February 4, 2018

VEGETA BEING THE BEST DB CHAR IS INARGUABLE AFTER THAT EP. — Deion | SeeReax (@SeeReax) February 4, 2018

Goku still has his shirt. This is UNACCEPTABLE however I will take Shirtless Vegeta as compensation. Vegeta has never lost his whole shirt in battle before. THE GLOVES ARE OFF BABY! (I don’t think he’s ever fought without them. Were they holding him back?!) pic.twitter.com/JuYNi4frSB — Terez (@Terez27) February 4, 2018

Bruh Jiren is so powerful Toei Animation had to end Dragon Ball Super next month it all makes sense — Papi Memes ??? (@SavinTheBees) February 4, 2018

Dragon Ball Super has been insane??? #GodVegeta — Daniel Cruz (@DanielCruz04) February 4, 2018

Tonight’s episode of Dragonball super got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/QNf5arHS1Y — SSGSS T (@t_simms31) February 4, 2018

That episode of Dragon Ball Super tho. Vegeta and 17 are honestly the MVPs of Universe 7 — AA12 (@AA12YT) February 4, 2018

