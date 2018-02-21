‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Episode 127

As Dragon Ball Super speeds toward the final three minutes of the Tournament of Power, and the end of its series, each episode is going to be packed to the brim with huge moments and revelations for the series as it wraps up everything into a nice bow.
Episode 127 was full of these moments that fans absolutely loved, were confused by, and were heart broken by. Not only did the episode feature great action between the final four fighters of Universe 7 Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 against Universe 11’s Jiren, but also featured Jiren’s backstory.
But of course, the biggest moment of the episode came with the death of Android 17 after he had sacrificed himself in order to save Goku and Vegeta. Fans are definitely left with a huge amount of mixed emotions.
Read on to see what fans thought of Episode 127 of Dragon Ball Super.
@NewMoneyMeech
Dragonball super jus did it again I don’t know how but episode after episode it just keeps getting better I may not heal from this one ???— Meech (@NewMoneyMeech) February 11, 2018
@sidebhero
Guys I’m so depressed about dragon ball super— SBH | KINKREET @ home (@sidebhero) February 11, 2018
@Fightgameplay3r
Can someone plz tell as to why android 17 went out like a boss in dragon ball super?! ?— Brandon Hawkins (@Fightgameplay3r) February 11, 2018
@SSJ_Nigerian
Me at this Dragonball super episode pic.twitter.com/OsqwdUFV3T— Jiren gotta die. (@SSJ_Nigerian) February 11, 2018
@AciDicGamerz
I’m still emotional over Dragonball Super last night pic.twitter.com/xNHFqCghSg— Justin (@AciDicGamerz) February 11, 2018
@DatLinkDoe
Yesterdays episode of Dragon Ball Super ? pic.twitter.com/op1wGfd8Vk— Steven☇? (@DatLinkDoe) February 11, 2018
@Annitsua
I just realized something about Jiren from Dragon Ball Super.— Nitsuα Xiαo Long (@Annitsua) February 11, 2018
He’s the new Broly. And I’m not talking about Super Saiyan forms or Kale.
So cool in concept, but so dumb in execution. The new guy we’re supposed to be hyped about but came up short.
@ShikasClouds
Dragon Ball Super 127 was sick. Android 17 is a badass— SʜɪᴋᴀsCʟᴏᴜᴅs (@ShikasClouds) February 11, 2018
Who’s Gohan again?
@KraZTaco
Android 17 is the best character in Dragon Ball Super. pic.twitter.com/5yiRKRC6F0— Your Friendly Neighborhood Taco Man (@KraZTaco) February 11, 2018
@rentarosatomi5
Dragon Ball Super Episode 127…— V҉ E҉ G҉ E҉ T҉ A҉ (@rentarosatomi5) February 11, 2018
VEGETA looks so ???? pic.twitter.com/GcUhlA06Yt
@HallofSpoilers
Gotta pour one out for Android 17 after that episode of Dragon Ball Super. pic.twitter.com/ZaQD4JBdeC— Spectacular Spoiler League (@HallofSpoilers) February 11, 2018
@JWonggg
Dragonball Super once again too freaking good!!!!!— Echo Fox Justin Wong (@JWonggg) February 11, 2018
@whoaitsjoan
Hands down, Android 17 is the best character in Dragon Ball Super. All he wanted to do was take care of his animal family and he did so much for that~— Joan Dark (@whoaitsjoan) February 11, 2018