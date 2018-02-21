‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Episode 127

As Dragon Ball Super speeds toward the final three minutes of the Tournament of Power, and the end of its series, each episode is going to be packed to the brim with huge moments and revelations for the series as it wraps up everything into a nice bow.

Episode 127 was full of these moments that fans absolutely loved, were confused by, and were heart broken by. Not only did the episode feature great action between the final four fighters of Universe 7 Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Android 17 against Universe 11’s Jiren, but also featured Jiren’s backstory.

But of course, the biggest moment of the episode came with the death of Android 17 after he had sacrificed himself in order to save Goku and Vegeta. Fans are definitely left with a huge amount of mixed emotions.

Read on to see what fans thought of Episode 127 of Dragon Ball Super.

@NewMoneyMeech

Dragonball super jus did it again I don’t know how but episode after episode it just keeps getting better I may not heal from this one ??? — Meech (@NewMoneyMeech) February 11, 2018

@sidebhero

Guys I’m so depressed about dragon ball super — SBH | KINKREET @ home (@sidebhero) February 11, 2018

@Fightgameplay3r

Can someone plz tell as to why android 17 went out like a boss in dragon ball super?! ? — Brandon Hawkins (@Fightgameplay3r) February 11, 2018

@SSJ_Nigerian

Me at this Dragonball super episode pic.twitter.com/OsqwdUFV3T — Jiren gotta die. (@SSJ_Nigerian) February 11, 2018

@AciDicGamerz

I’m still emotional over Dragonball Super last night pic.twitter.com/xNHFqCghSg — Justin (@AciDicGamerz) February 11, 2018

@DatLinkDoe

Yesterdays episode of Dragon Ball Super ? pic.twitter.com/op1wGfd8Vk — Steven☇? (@DatLinkDoe) February 11, 2018

@Annitsua

I just realized something about Jiren from Dragon Ball Super.



He’s the new Broly. And I’m not talking about Super Saiyan forms or Kale.



So cool in concept, but so dumb in execution. The new guy we’re supposed to be hyped about but came up short. — Nitsuα Xiαo Long (@Annitsua) February 11, 2018

@ShikasClouds

Dragon Ball Super 127 was sick. Android 17 is a badass

Who’s Gohan again?

Stay tuned

dun dun dun! — SʜɪᴋᴀsCʟᴏᴜᴅs (@ShikasClouds) February 11, 2018

@KraZTaco

Android 17 is the best character in Dragon Ball Super. pic.twitter.com/5yiRKRC6F0 — Your Friendly Neighborhood Taco Man (@KraZTaco) February 11, 2018

@rentarosatomi5

Dragon Ball Super Episode 127…

VEGETA looks so ???? pic.twitter.com/GcUhlA06Yt — V҉ E҉ G҉ E҉ T҉ A҉ (@rentarosatomi5) February 11, 2018

@HallofSpoilers

Gotta pour one out for Android 17 after that episode of Dragon Ball Super. pic.twitter.com/ZaQD4JBdeC — Spectacular Spoiler League (@HallofSpoilers) February 11, 2018

@JWonggg

Dragonball Super once again too freaking good!!!!! — Echo Fox Justin Wong (@JWonggg) February 11, 2018

@whoaitsjoan