New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview May Reveal Vegeta’s Death

Last weekend, Dragon Ball fans were given a special treat, and the feat had nothing to do with Goku. Vegeta got his shine on when he went against Toppo, and the Saiyan put it all on the line to knock out the God of Destruction. The moment had fans hollering, but many are starting to fret over Vegeta.

After all, the latest preview for Dragon Ball Super is out, and it doesn’t bode well for the Saiyan.

As you can see above, the teaser for episode 127 has been released. The clip shows off Android 17 as the hero makes a stand against Jiren, but one scene has Vegeta fans more than a little worried.

The reel shows Goku powering up into Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken while Vegeta rushes forward. Jiren, who has finally shown his true power, sends a huge blast towards the Universe 7 team. A very shirtless Vegeta is shown countering the blast with one of his own, but Jiren overwhelms the Saiyan. The preview shows a light enveloping Vegeta as he seems to be blown into pieces, and the image has some ready to RIP Vegeta.

Of course, there is no direct confirmation of Vegeta’s death by Toei. In fact, the Saiyan looked like he was going to die in episode 126 when he prepared a suicide attack for Toppo. The move Vegeta used killed him back in Dragon Ball Z, but the hero survived this time around because of his new Super Saiyan Blue power-up. So, if Dragon Ball Super had wanted to kill off Vegeta, the show would have simply done so last week.

If there is anyone fans should worry about now, it is Android 17. The fighter has been a dark horse in the Tournament of Power, but there is only so much he can do against Jiren. The preview shows Android 17 barricading Goku and Vegeta from one of Jiren’s blasts after the Pride Trooper knocks them down. Android 17 may get ringed out trying to protect his team’s strongest fighters, and Jiren would not be sad to see the black-haired hero go.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Do you think Vegeta or Android 17 will be eliminated soon? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!