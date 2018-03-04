Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Episode 129

After waiting an extra week for Episode 129 of Dragon Ball Super fans were very excited to see the […]

By

After waiting an extra week for Episode 129 of Dragon Ball Super fans were very excited to see the final results of Goku and Jiren’s battle after Goku had reached the Ultra Instinct state for a third time.

While the end of the episode provided plenty of hype moments for fans, especially now that Goku has reached his final transformation in the series with his mastered Ultra Instinct state, fans were mixed about the episode overall. Some fans were impressed by the episode, as they saw Goku fighting back and liked what he was able to do, but others weren’t as happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Citing the fact that the episode seemed dampened by filler (much like with Vegeta’s elimination in the previous episode) and the fact that the episode’s animation was of a lesser quality than they’d hoped, there is a rift among fans after seeing Episode 129.

The raised expectations are understandable given how the series is soon coming to an end later this month, and fans are just hoping to see even more impressive work than they got for the final three episodes.

Read on to find out what fans thought of Episode 129. What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments?

@DreamcastSerkel

@UltDoginator

@ArchedThunder

@AnimeAjay

@YonkouProd

@Valkyrae

@Bosslogic

@prototypeoflife

@Steph49th

@eliweaponman

@Leonhart54YT

@MsDBZbabe

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts