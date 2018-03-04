‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Episode 129

After waiting an extra week for Episode 129 of Dragon Ball Super fans were very excited to see the final results of Goku and Jiren’s battle after Goku had reached the Ultra Instinct state for a third time.

While the end of the episode provided plenty of hype moments for fans, especially now that Goku has reached his final transformation in the series with his mastered Ultra Instinct state, fans were mixed about the episode overall. Some fans were impressed by the episode, as they saw Goku fighting back and liked what he was able to do, but others weren’t as happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Citing the fact that the episode seemed dampened by filler (much like with Vegeta’s elimination in the previous episode) and the fact that the episode’s animation was of a lesser quality than they’d hoped, there is a rift among fans after seeing Episode 129.

The raised expectations are understandable given how the series is soon coming to an end later this month, and fans are just hoping to see even more impressive work than they got for the final three episodes.

Read on to find out what fans thought of Episode 129. What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments?

@DreamcastSerkel

So, about that Dragon Ball Super episode… pic.twitter.com/iaXgCDd3z1 — Serkel (@DreamcastSerkel) March 4, 2018

@UltDoginator

It looked like Toei’s schedule was improving, and that Dragon Ball Super would have good animation for the tournament… pic.twitter.com/HceV9oIIgs — Ultimate Doginator (@UltDoginator) March 4, 2018

@ArchedThunder

Upsetting episode of Dragon Ball Super, the animation reuse took most of the impact out of the episode.

130 better be amazing. — Ethan Law (@ArchedThunder) March 4, 2018

@AnimeAjay

Good direction, but a lot of reused animation so far. — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) March 4, 2018

@YonkouProd

In my opinion, apart from the last 30 seconds or so Episode 129 of DBS did nothing for me. Mainly due to the fact that most of the clashes were bank and it was just a build up to MUI. I expected some sort of progression but the build up took away from the moment. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 4, 2018

@Valkyrae

Episode 129 Dragon Ball Super. I’ve never felt more pent up, tense, goosebumps IN MY LIFE. IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS — Valkyrae (@Valkyrae) March 4, 2018

@Bosslogic

Dragonball super 129 was amazing, that transformation was everything, that music was everything, the animation was sick haha can’t wait for the next episode#dragonballsuper pic.twitter.com/lEtjKejutv — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 4, 2018

@prototypeoflife

Dragon Ball Super Frieza right now lol pic.twitter.com/oTsyEXNjGp — PRO7OTYPE (@prototypeoflife) March 4, 2018

@Steph49th

Me after watching dragonball super 129 pic.twitter.com/RNmhPP0m3f — Stephon™ (@Steph49th) March 4, 2018

@eliweaponman

My reaction while watching the final 5 mins of Dragon Ball Super ep. 129 pic.twitter.com/mBplY00Xmj — James Johnson (@eliweaponman) March 4, 2018

@Leonhart54YT

Me at the end of the most recent episode of Dragon Ball Super… pic.twitter.com/lWP15X7g5v — Leonhart (@Leonhart54YT) March 4, 2018

@MsDBZbabe