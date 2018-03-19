‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals How [SPOILER] Actually Survived

Dragon Ball has pulled out some big surprises over the year. Back in the day, the franchise had audiences on the edge of their seats, but nothing can compare to the nail-biting surprises of Dragon Ball Super. Since the series’ manga gets published retroactively, the anime is in charge of delivering its top-notch spoilers.

However, the show’s latest episode will be almost impossible to beat. So, spoilers below!

If you are caught up with Dragon Ball Super, then you know the show made a big comeback after a short week-long hiatus. Episode 130 went live as fans around the world watched Goku take on Jiren in an intense battle. However, fans walked away from the debut with one person on their mind, and that is Android 17.

Yes, the fighter made a surprise comeback as Android 17 revealed he was alive. Fans were led to believe the man had sacrificed his life a few episodes ago as a way to save Goku and Vegeta. With the two Saiyans injured, it came down to Android 17 to keep them safe while Jiren tried to wipe them out, and the fighter chose to self-destruct when a massive energy blast was sent hurdling towards the trio. The move diverted the attack and saved the Saiyans, but Android 17 was believed to have died in the explosion.

However, that was not the case after all. Android 17 returned to the battlefield at the end of episode 130, and Universe 7 was stunned by the comeback. With Krillin and Android 18 shouting from the stands, the man gave a super-short explanation for how he lived.

“It was a gamble whether I’d survive or not,” the fighter explained. “Looks like I lucked out.”

Fans aren’t sure how Androd 17 survived the suicide attack, but Dragon Ball Super will do what it has to do for the sake of plot. With the fighter alive, he is now slated to team up with Freeza while Goku regains his energy from far away. Android 17 may not be the one who delivers the final blow to Jiren, but his determination during the Tournament of Power has been insane. So, here’s to hoping the guy gets his precious boat no matter how this arc goes out.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you ready for more Dragon Ball? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!