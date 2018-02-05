‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Teases Goku’s First Fight With Goku Black

The dub for Dragon Ball Super is about to kick off a long-awaited match. Last weekend, Toonami saw Future Trunks inform Goku all about his evil twin, and the hero will get to fight the baddie soon.

After all, the anime’s latest preview does show the men meeting for the first time. And, by meeting, we mean throwing punches at one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super‘s preview for episode 50 shows Goku Black as the baddie makes his way to Goku’s timeline. The villain, who was looking for Future Trunks, stumbled upon his counterpart as the whole gang had gathered together. However, Goku Black wasn’t expecting Goku to challenge him to a battle once they locked eyes.

“I can’t begin to guess who or what you actually are, but Trunks down there tells me you’re really strong. Why don’t you show me,” Goku taunts.

Of course, the villain is all too happy to agree. Beerus looks interested in the fight as Goku will be fighting himself essentially, and Goku Black proves he’s as strong as his predecessor. When the two start fighting, Super Saiyan Goku gets some good hits in, but Goku Black sends the hero flying through a boulder soon enough.

Yeah, ouch. It’s about time Goku got a taste of his own medicine – literally.

While sub fans will know how this skirmish turns out, this is the first battle the dub has shown between Goku and Goku Black. The villain has been a mysterious one thus far, but audiences know he is one bad dude. Goku Black seems to have brought Future Trunks’ timeline to its knees all on his own, and if he’s truly as powerful as Goku, then the hero is about to have one tough fight on his hands.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How do you all think this battle is going to play out? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!