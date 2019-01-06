‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 92 Recap With Spoilers

After a lengthy break for the holiday, Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is back with full force on Toonami as the universes continue to put their teams together as the final hours of the Tournament of Power approach.

The latest episode takes it up a notch as the Universes reveal the tricks up their sleeves, and Goku finds a replacement for Majin Buu. Who joins the Universe 7 team next? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Goku heads to Mr. Satan’s place to find that Majin Buu is indeed asleep. Satan’s tried lots of ways to wake him to no avail, so this leaves Universe 7 down to nine members with only three hours to go until the Tournament of Power. In Universe 11, Toppo and Kahseral are worried what the people will do without their protection, so they decide to use some trainees to cover for the hour. The rest of their team has gathered and begun training, however. Universe 3 has gathered their necessary team members as well, a squad of technologically enhanced warriors. One warrior is even given special claws and suction cups to avoid being knocked off the stage. The fighters of Universe 7 gather, with Master Roshi lagging behind because he’s still training to overcome his weakness to women. Krillin and Tien find out that Goku’s promised prize money is a lie, however, but before Piccolo can explain, Vegeta surprises everyone by breaking out of the Time Chamber again. In Universe 6, Cabba is training Caulifla how to go Super Saiyan (with someone mysterious watching from the sidelines). She’s eager to learn how to achieve the power herself, but he doesn’t know how to explain it. He tries to make her mad like Vegeta did him. but it doesn’t work. Cabba says then for Caulifla to focus her energy in her back, and she does just that. After charging for a bit (with sparkles in her back to show for it), Caulifla achieves the Super Saiyan form herself. She seems to be a natural, given how fast she takes to the new form and power output. Caulifla agrees to enter the Tournament of Power, and says she’s bringing along her protege, Kale. Kale, the girl watching her from the sidelines, is a Saiyan too so Caulifla tells her to focus the energy in her back as well to go Super Saiyan. But Kale’s a bit shy. When Goku returns to the others, they chastise him for lying to them all about the prize money. Though Krillin is most mad that Goku would hide something like the universe ending from him. Bulma, exasperated, agrees to pay the prize money to whoever wants it. Still struggling to find the tenth member, Goku suggests making Freeza (who’s still in Hell) the replacement member. There are only three hours remaining until the Tournament of Power.

