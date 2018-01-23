‘Dragon Ball Super’ and ‘Family Guy’ Mashup Makes Stewie a Grand Zeno

Dragon Ball Super continues its mainstream breakthrough by affecting memes and mashups all over the Internet. This new image making the rounds on social media mashes up Dragon Ball Super with Family Guy in the best way possible:

The concept behind this image is spot-on. It takes the childlike wonder and destructive power of Grand Zeno and marries it to quite possibly the only other animated character that embodies both of those qualities: Stewie Griffin. It’s the kind of a clever conceptual marriage that would make this worth candidate to one day be adapted into a Family Guy cut scene.

It was certainly a clever enough mashup to attract some high-profile attention in the form of Vegeta voice actor Christopher Sabat – who just made the actual fan artist behind the piece very happy, with his praise:

Right now, Grand Zeno and Future Grand Zeno are about as dangerous as Stewie, as the entire multiverse currently hangs in the balance of the “Universal Survival” story arc. It’s down to Universe 11 and Universe 7 battling it out, with Goku and Co. facing the prospect of losing it all.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.