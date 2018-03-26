Fans React To ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Finale

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode below!

Dragon Ball fans were shocked to find that a new entry to the franchise, Dragon Ball Super, would premiere back in 2015. It’s now nearly three years later and the series has made a huge mark on old and new fans alike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final episode of the series is a bittersweet occasion, but despite needing to get many things done, the series was able to end at place that is still satisfying for dedicated fans and even leaves with a promise that more could come in the future.

Before fans start looking forward to the the future of the franchise, starting with the release of a new Dragon Ball Super movie in December, fans needed to send off the series with the amount of respect it deserves.

Read on to see what fans thought of the Dragon Ball Super series finale and tell us how you felt in the comments!

@Funimation

Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super Dragon Ball Super



-my brain right now — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 24, 2018

@Herms98

@KenXyro

@YonkouProd

Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 had such great direction and storyboarding that made a pretty standard affair into a very memorable send off for the series. I can nitpick story-wise but I enjoyed the spectacle at least. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 25, 2018

@JoshuaChiu1993

The end of #DragonBallSuper (for now), with the hope that the Earth never again sees the kind of darkness that brought it close to extinction so many times. But if that day comes, there is one who will step out of the shadows & fight for all that is good & true. #ドラゴンボール超 pic.twitter.com/RJ7iqUtVeq — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) March 25, 2018

@WriimeENT

And so, Dragon Ball Super is over

Man, what a ride



GIVE ME THE MOVIE NOW, TOEI pic.twitter.com/AdhV5O0HX6 — Wriime ? @XC2 (@WriimeENT) March 25, 2018

@lesspissedoff

@Shenaniganizer8

@4BitsComic

The start of a journey and now the end of it, this story may be over but the adventure never ends. My sketch for the last episode of #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/CnxO9RtD9K — 4BitsComic (@4BitsComic) March 25, 2018

@YatoTheHero