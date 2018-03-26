Anime

Fans React To ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Finale

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s final episode below!

Dragon Ball fans were shocked to find that a new entry to the franchise, Dragon Ball Super, would premiere back in 2015. It’s now nearly three years later and the series has made a huge mark on old and new fans alike.

The final episode of the series is a bittersweet occasion, but despite needing to get many things done, the series was able to end at place that is still satisfying for dedicated fans and even leaves with a promise that more could come in the future.

Before fans start looking forward to the the future of the franchise, starting with the release of a new Dragon Ball Super movie in December, fans needed to send off the series with the amount of respect it deserves.

Read on to see what fans thought of the Dragon Ball Super series finale and tell us how you felt in the comments!

