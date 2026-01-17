Adult Swim Shares Latest 2026 Premiere Online For Free

Adult Swim might be best known for some of its comedic animated series, including Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends, but the Cartoon Network programming block knows how to get serious when it wants to. One of the best examples of a deadly serious outing on the Cartoon Network platform is Primal, the prehistoric affair that followed caveman Spear and Tyrannosaurus Rex Fang as they traveled their deadly world. Returning for its third season earlier this month, the Adult Swim series has released its first episode online, and you can watch it for free.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the Primal season three premiere immediately gives fans the breakdown of how Spear was brought back from the dead. In the previous season two finale, the caveman found himself taking on a supernatural threat that was caused by his own hands. Thanks to a Viking wanting revenge, Spear’s opponent was given supernatural strength to fight against the protagonist. In fighting against the fiery foe, Spear lost his life, but has now returned thanks to the same magical power we’ve witnessed in Primal’s past. You can check out the entire first episode of the Adult Swim show’s third season below.

Primal’s Third Season: Genndy Tartakovsky Talks Zombie Spear

Late last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with Primal creator Genndy Tartakovsky about Spear’s return. During our conversation, the animator discussed his ultimate decision to bring the caveman back as a member of the undead, “I always talked about wanting Primal to be a “brand” for this type of storytelling. It’s pulpy, not a lot of dialogue, action, dramatic, emotional, right? That’s where it is. I wanted to change up the story, maybe every one, two, three seasons, whatever it was, right? So I thought I was kind of done. Then as I started to develop another idea it wasn’t clicking.”

Genndy continued, “I kept in the back of my head…I kept thinking about… because the response was really good to the second season, I was like, “Ugh, what did I do? I just spent 20 episodes trying to get the audience to fall in love with these characters and then I killed one of them.” Which is fine, it was natural. But at the same time, it’s like, “Oh, was there more? Did I call it too early?”

Finally, Tartakovsky explained how a previous episode of the Adult Swim series helped him to come up with Spear’s resurrection, “I came upon this idea because in “Plague of Madness,” which is one of the episodes from the first season, we’ve got these crazy, diseased, zombie-like dinosaurs, and I was like, “Wait, this is kind of part of this world, it’s very pulpy.” I wrote down 8 episodes, like that, like in 10 minutes. When that happens, that means this idea is ripe. It’s creatively juicy.”

What do you think of Primal’s third season premire? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!