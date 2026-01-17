Re:Zero Season 4 Confirms Spring 2026 Premiere With Epic Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is just one of the massive Isekai anime franchises returning for new episodes this year, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the new season with a cool new trailer. Re:Zero has been on a tear in these last few years as while there was a rather long wait following the end of the first season for any kind of follow up, the second and third seasons released at a pretty steady clip. And because of this, we’re already getting lucky with a fourth season coming in 2026.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 will be making its debut as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule coming in just a few more months, and its next wave of episodes sees Natsuki Subaru and the others heading to a mysterious new region in search of some possible way to help Rem. But on the way, naturally there is going to be a ton of new danger to avoid. You can check out the new trailer for the anime’s return this Spring below.

When Does Re:Zero Season 4 Come Out?

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 will be making its debut in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new season in the United States and various other regions outside of Japan when it premieres, however, so fans can rest easy knowing it’s already locked down a streaming home. It’s also going to feature a returning staff and voice cast seen with the previous seasons as well.

Masahiro Shinohara returns from the third season of the anime to direct the new episodes for production studio WHITE FOX. Masahiro Yokotani will be overseeing the scripts, Haruka Sagawa will be providing the character designs, Keitaro Chiba will be providing the monster designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music. Joining the voice cast for the new episodes are Fairouz Ai as Shaula and Tomokazu Sugita as Reid Astrea, but it’s still unclear as to how they will factor into the story with this new season.

What’s New for Re:Zero Season 4?

With the release of this newest trailer, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 also reveals its new opening theme titled “Recollect” as produced by Giga & TeddyLoid and performed by Konomi Suzuki and Ashinikko. This new trailer also reveals more of those mysterious new characters as Shaula seems to have a very close connection with Subaru shortly after meeting him, but it’s hard to trust any character’s intentions in this wild world.

We also get to see much more of Reid Astrea, who was teased to be the first Sword Saint and somehow has ties to the events of 400 years ago. Although we only see him fighting with chopsticks in the trailer, it’s clear that this is a strong figure that Subaru and the others will have to lightly tread around heading forward.

