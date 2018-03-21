‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Teaser Hints At The Grand Priest’s Final Moments

Dragon Ball fans have been excited from Dragon Ball Super‘s release because of all of the potential it brings to the series. It opened up its world wide open with Gods, other universes, and even omnipotent beings on top of every thing else.

The most mysterious addition, which set fan theories in motion, was the Grand Priest who may just have something going on in the final episode of Dragon Ball Super.

GUYS ITS EL GRANDE PADRE LOOK HE’S SMIRKING pic.twitter.com/RT9UfFO4Yl — Gaby (@MozillaVulpix) March 18, 2018

In the preview for the series’ final episode, Jiren is seen fighting Android 17 and Freeza while an injured Goku waits in the wings. While the final result is unknown, there are images of the Omni-Kings and the Grand Priest standing in front of Super Shenron, most likely making a wish on the Super Dragon Balls on behalf of the Tournament of Power’s winner.

But there were major theories back during his introduction where fans believed he was hiding something and possibly had other intentions when interacting with mortals like Goku. His smirk in the finale preview may not be hinting at anything as cruel as Zamasu’s turn during the Future Trunks arc, but there could be something more there.

Since the series has been confirmed to continue in both film and manga form, perhaps there is room to explore this mysterious character in the future of the series. He could just be smiling at the winner wishing all of the universes back, but the potential for stories is too great if it were for a mischievous reason.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.