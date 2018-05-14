Funko To Release ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Ultra Instinct Goku Pop

If you need more Saiyan pieces in your anime collection, you don't need to fret. Dragon Ball has all kinds of merchandise out there, but it is harder to get your hands on Ultra Instinct pieces. However, it looks like Funko hopes to change that.

After all, if a new report is right, then Ultra Instinct Goku is about to get his own Funko Pop figure.

Recently, a new piece from Funko Pop News shared a lengthy preview list with fans. A slew of anime franchises are slated to get Pop figures like Digimon and One Piece, but it is Dragon Ball Super that got fans all kinds of excited.

If the report is correct, then Funko is slated to debut a new Dragon Ball Super Pop, and it will be of Ultra Instinct Goku. This will be one of several collectibles created under this anime run as Goku, Vegeta, and others have gotten special Pops already.

In fact, the new Ultra Instinct Goku collectible will be just one of many Goku pieces out there. To date, Funko has made Pops of Goku, Super Saiyan Goku, Goku on Flying Nimbus, Super Saiyan God Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and several others. Super Saiyan Rose was even given a Pop when Goku Black rolled out his own collectibles. So, it is no surprise to hear about Funko and its interest in Ultra Instinct Goku.

Seriously, the form turns Goku's hair silver. Just imagine how sweet its Pop figure will look!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Will you be buying this slick new Dragon Ball Super Pop figure? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!