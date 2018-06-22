‘Dragon Ball Super’ Makes A Touching Future Gohan Nod

Dragon Ball Super recently brought the Future Trunks arc to an end, and with it the end of a major fan-favorite arc of the series. Future Trunks himself experienced much growth through the arc, leading to a great moment with Gohan.

Future Trunks was still gripping with the fact that he couldn’t save everyone in his future, but seeing a “future” version of Gohan living happily, and saying goodbye, was a great moment of catharsis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Future Trunks’ story is one of the most compelling in the franchise as his entire world was flipped upside down by the Androids, time travel, and now a complete apocalypse at the hands of immortal god Zamasu. He’s been carrying a great weight throughout his life, and unlike the end of the Android arc, his final moments in Dragon Ball Super seem to be a true ending to his story.

This is brought full circle as seeing Gohan brought an image of “Future Gohan” to his mind, as Trunks always felt more guilt about his former mentor’s death than anything. But knowing that Gohan is happy, and well-off, allowed Trunks to move on knowing that everything is finally okay.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.