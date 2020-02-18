Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Future Gohan’s SSG Form

The future of Dragon Ball is wide open right now, as the fandom waits to see what’s next on the anime front, following the prolonged hiatus of Dragon Ball Super. In the meantime, Dragon Ball fans have been indulging themselves with all kinds of wish-list theories about what could happen in future installments of the series, with some pretty great artwork to bring those concepts to life. Today we have one example of such fan indulgence: some fan concept artwork of what Future Gohan would look like in Super Saiyan God form! If you’re a longtime Gohan fan, you’ll definitely want to check out that sketch below!

Here something just for practise rushed it together and to get back into the swing of things, Ssj god Future Gohan reaching out to Trunks in a dream 🤷🏻‍♂️ I dunno just had an idea is all 😅 pic.twitter.com/iFJjKpswVV — Smartimus_Prime (@Smartimus_Prime) February 17, 2020

“Here something just for practise rushed it together and to get back into the swing of things, Ssj god Future Gohan reaching out to Trunks in a dream 🤷🏻‍♂️ I dunno just had an idea is all 😅 ” —Smartimus_Prime

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, fan artist “Smartimus Prime” did this sketch of SSG Future Gohan as part of a “vision” he had about the character. If you scroll below, you can check out some of the earlier versions of SSG Future Gohan, using some different filters:

Yeah but just practising the filter :3 pic.twitter.com/OgD8bnIMNk — Smartimus_Prime (@Smartimus_Prime) February 16, 2020

Don’t think I’ve seen a God Gohan, gonna try and make it look like a dream, Trunks dream 😅 pic.twitter.com/5fi1j27CB0 — Smartimus_Prime (@Smartimus_Prime) February 16, 2020

In the interim between Dragon Ball Super and what comes next, there’s been a noted resurgence of “It’s Gohan’s Time” sentiment within the fandom. Ever since the end of Dragon Ball Z, some fans have felt that Akira Toriyama made a mistake by sidelining Gohan in favor of taking Goku and Vegeta to the next level. Future Gohan remains one fan-fave versions of the characters since his debut in Dragon Ball Z‘s Android Saga – and remains a natural point of evolution for Gohan’s character, going forward.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.