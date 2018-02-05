‘Dragon Ball Super’ Pits Future Trunks Against Goku

Dragon Ball Super‘s dub has only started exploring the ‘Future Trunks’ saga, but it is already off to a wild beginning. Its latest episode saw Goku challenge Future Trunks to a spar, and the one-on-one match raised the pair’s power levels to the extreme.

That is, until Future Trunks had to tap out.

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super aired the Saiyans’ awaited spar on Toonami not long ago. Goku asked Vegeta’s son if he would fight him as a way to gauge how strong Goku Black really was. Future Trunks was quick to agree, and he took the match seriously from the start. The younger man powered up into Super Saiyan 2 right off the bat, and Goku followed suit.

And, yes – their hair does not look right in the SSJ2 transformation. Fans aren’t sure why Toei Animation has yet to fix the error, but fans quickly forgot about the hang up when Goku and Future Trunks began to fight.

When the pair powered up, Bulma was forced to put a high-tech field around the heroes so their fight would not damage the city behind them. Future Trunks’ first assault manages to push Goku back, but it is clear the move was allowed by the older fighter. Future Trunks expresses how his own power is a joke compared to that of Goku Black, so Goku tries to match his evil counterpart.

Goku takes a breath and then transforms into Super Saiyan 3 with a shout, leaving Future Trunks shocked. The fighter never saw the third Super Saiyan form during his previous visits, and Future Trunks decides to come at Goku with his strongest attack. However, Goku is able to deflect the move with just his fingers before pummeling Future Trunks out of his Super Saiyan form.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you happy to see Goku and Future Trunks sparring again after all these years?