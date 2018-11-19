‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Next Story Arc

Dragon Ball fans have been wondering what the plan is for the follow-up to the Dragon Ball Super anime series, especially after the game-changing event that will be Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Well, now we have our first big indicator for what’s coming next from Dragon Ball Super, as fan translators are revealing that its next canon arc will be the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc!

The new manga arc for Dragon Ball Super is called, “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” And it takes place AFTER the events of DBS Broly movie. — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) November 16, 2018

Translator @Herms98 added to that reveal, by sharing some first details of what the premise of this new arc is all about: “The new chapter ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc’ begins!! Who is this escaped prisoner?…A dangerous adventure begins!!’ Goku: “‘A certain someone?’ Vegeta: ‘Who’s that?’”

Maybe fake, but whatever: “The new chapter ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc’ begins!! Who is this escaped prisoner?…A dangerous adventure begins!!” Goku: “A certain someone?” Vegeta: “Who’s that?” pic.twitter.com/IRoTwZCT2B — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 16, 2018

Vegeta isn’t the only one asking “Whose that” about the mysterious fat Kai in the manga clip posted above: if you don’t remember your Dragon Ball Z lore, that’s Dai Kaioshin (aka Daikaioh), the highest of all Supreme Kais who once ruled over Universe 7. Dragon Ball Z fans probably best know him as the Kai that Majin Buu first absorbs, transforming the creature into “Fat Buu”. Because of Dai Kaioshin’s spirit within him, Fat Buu became the “Good Buu” who is still part of Goku’s Z-Fighter entourage in Dragon Ball Super.

Naturally, fans are seeing the first panel tease from this new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc and are scratching their heads trying to figure out how Dai Kaioshin is appearing as his old, non-fused self. Some fans are also freaking out that the name of the arc hews a bit too close to what his happening in Dragon Ball Heroes’ “Prison Planet ” arc right now, a crossover some fans do not want to see happen.

We’ve been expecting Toyotaro to pick up the baton from his mentor Akira Toriyama in creating Dragon Ball’s next big canon story arc for the manga, and, from this first look of things, he has quite a story planned…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.