One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super: Broly Animator Shares Special Gogeta Sketch

When it comes to the anime fandom, members are always down to talk about their go-to animators. Shonen fans are always eager to bring up the topic, and the name Chikashi Kubota often appears on the list. After all, the animator is the one who brought One-Punch Man to the screen for the first time, and that’s not all.

After all, Kubota leant his talent to Dragon Ball Super awhile back, and he is celebrating his time with Son Goku in a brand-new sketch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, fans were able to check out a new sketch Kubota did of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. The fighter, who can be seen below, looks like he was ripped straight from the Dragon Ball Z era and given a polished once-over.

With his blue hair carefully highlighted, Gogeta looks perfectly ripped in this drawing. The fighter is seen holding on to the yellow lapels of his cropped jacket, and his biceps are rippling with definition. The rest of the outfit is completed with Gogeta’s flowy white pants which has some impressive texturing to them.

Kubota did not have much to say about the drawing save for the fact he did, in fact, draw Gogeta. However, fans of the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly film are happy to see the artwork regardless. Kubota was one of many talented artists who worked on the title, so it is a treat to see this behind-the-scenes sketch. And of course, Dragon Ball fans are not the kind to pass up on a chance to meet up with Gogeta.

So, what do you make of this Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.