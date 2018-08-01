Is ‘Dragon Ball’ Really Teasing The Return Of Gogeta?

Dragon Ball is the series that keeps on giving. The franchise has been around for years, and fans have found ways to dredge up the most intense theories for even the smallest things. And, these days, it looks like Gogeta is the target of one controversial theory about Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

For those unaware of this latest debacle, it began online as most things do. Fans began looking into a set of new promo items set to hit Japanese shelves, and one of the Dragon Ball Super items caught plenty of attention thanks to its Gogeta connection.

As you can see above, it looks like Dragon Ball-themed donuts will become a real thing soon, and their packaging is going through some intense scrutiny. The bright packaging shows Goku and Vegeta in their usual Dragon Ball Super looks as they prepare to fuse. This time, however, they aren’t using the Potara earrings; This promotional artwork uses the traditional fusion dance, and some fans have questioned whether this means Dragon Ball Super‘s next project will feature Gogeta.

After all, it has been quite some time since fans saw the fusion. Unlike its fusion counterpart Vegito, Gogeta is considered non-canon to most fans since it debuted in the Dragon Ball Z films. The character is a favorite despite its status, and many have hoped creator Akira Toriyama would bring Gogeta to the canon eventually. With Broly undergoing such a reboot himself, hopes have never been so high for Gogeta, but this fan-theory doesn’t look to sweet.

When it comes to promo items, Dragon Ball campaigns are hit-or-miss with spoilers. If Gogeta were to come to the canon, it’s hard to believe Toei Animation and Shueisha would inform fans using donuts. As for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the artwork shown on this packaging doesn’t match the style which art director Naohiro Shintani has created for the feature. It looks like Tadayoshi Yamamuro is the mastermind behind this Gogeta teaser, and that does not bode well for this fan-theory’s credibility.

