‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ – Could Gogeta Defeat Jiren?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s climatic act delivered the epic battle between Broly and Gogeta, the Fusion Dance form of Goku and Gogeta. It was easily the most high-powered fight in the history of Dragon ball, and now that it’s over, fans have a ton of questions and speculation about where both Broly and Gogeta rank in amongst Dragon Ball fighters.

Given the recent events of both the Dragon Ball Super anime’s Tournament of Power arc, and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, there is clearly one matchup that fans are most interested in: Gogeta vs. Jiren!

So how do the two fighters compare? And is there one who would clearly take the victory? Let’s break it down…

Why Gogeta Wins – Gogeta is the most powerful that Goku and Vegeta have arguably achieved in the series to this point. The fusion of the two Saiyan warriors, at the height of their power following the Tournament of Power, is massive even its base form – let alone when Gogeta goes Super Saiyan Blue!

(Warning Dragon Ball Super: Broly spoilers follow!)

SSB Gogeta was so powerful that he was all but set to utterly destroy Broly – until the berserker Saiyan was saved when his allies transported him away from the battle. The fact that SSB Gogeta had the power to annihilate Broly speaks volumes, arguably making the fused warrior (in godly form) the strongest fighter in the Dragon Ball multiverse. In that sense, it’s hard to argue that there’s anyone who can conceivably beat Gogeta or withstand his strongest attack. But if there is someone who can…

Why Jiren Wins – The Tournament of Power arcs in both the Dragon Ball Super anime and manga have revealed that Jiren is the strongest fighter in Universe 11 due to a tragic backstory. After having his family, sensei, and brothers-in-arms all killed by a mysterious evildoer, Jiren has sought nothing but power by way of strength: as Jiren gets stronger, his power levels jump to crazy new heights. He’s also shown the ability to use a meditative technique that helps him focus his strength and possibly increase it through mental training, as others have done in the series before.

Jiren’s ability to exponentially increase his power level – even in the midst of intense combat – is very much like the power this rebooted version of Broly has. The big difference, however, is that where Broly is an unfocused, and emotional reactionary berserker fighter, Jiren is the exact opposite. Jiren can increase his power to keep pace with Gogeta the same way Broly did, only Jiren can do so with much more strategy and endurance. In short, Jiren is potentially every bit Gogeta’s equal in both power and battle strategy.

True Outcome – The key to this battle, then, would be time and how it is spent. Basically, it comes down to a race against the clock: Gogeta has to defeat or destroy Jiren within the time restraints of the Fusion Dance, while Jiren simply has to keep pace with Gogeta for thirty minutes. It’s almost a direct echo of Jiren and Goku’s final battle in the ToP: Goku achieved the greater power of Ultra Instinct, but it only inspired Jiren to jump his own power levels in response. In the end, Goku couldn’t maintain his advanced form long enough to finish Jiren off for good, and Jiren ultimately got the upper hand. It was only because Goku got assistance from his teammates that Jiren was defeated – and they didn’t actually beat him in a fight: Goku and Freeza sacrificed themselves to pull Jiren out of the ring, winning the tournament for Universe 7. If no one has actually managed to defeat Jiren in a fight yet, it’s hard to argue that there’s someone currently walking around with the inherent potential to do it.

Gogeta vs. JIren: who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Photo Credit: XZeroTony @ DeviantART