Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Give Gohan His Due In The Tournament of Power?

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super eliminated Gohan from the Tournament of Power, and a lot of fans are not happy about it. Gohan sacrificed himself to save Freeza in the battle against Dyspo, and it was meant to be a noble sacrifice that reinforced Gohan’s heroic nature – but it didn’t really land that way for some fans:

Dragon Ball fighter power levels are always being compared, but in the latest rankings of the Universe 7 fighters, Gohan ranks somewhere between Freeza and Android 17, so it’s arguably a wash when you want to argue who should’ve been sacrificed at this point in the tournament.

A lot of fans wanted to see a triple-Saiyan showdown with the final Universe 11 fighters as the big finale to the Tournament of Power, but clearly that’s now off the table. Now, in hindsight, Gohan really doesn’t seem to have gotten a big enough moment to shine in the tournament. Sure, he did step up to the plate in the battle against the Namekians of Universe 6, and the machine warriors of Universe 3, but looking at Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s new SSB power-up, Gohan arguably seems like he’s on an underwhelming arc.

Universe 7 is now down to an interesting set of pairs battling the final combatants from Universe 11. Freeza and No. 17 are the pivotal team to watch, as they battle the newly-anointed God of Destruction Toppo in the upcoming episode 125. However, what may seem like another hurdle for Universe 7 could be a saving grace…

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.