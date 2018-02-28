‘Dragon Ball Super’ Addresses Gohan’s Nerfed Power Levels

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is currently making it way through the Future Trunks arc, and Future Trunks and Gohan have finally had their reunion. But the Gohan in this time line is much different than the Gohan he knew.

A major criticism of the current Gohan in Dragon Ball Super is how much weaker he’s gotten than in his fight against Cell, and the series has finally addressed it.

When Future Trunks reunites with Gohan, he’s take aback by how much different Gohan is now than when he knew him in the Cell saga. There’s no confusion that he;s the same as Future Gohan, but instead Trunks is just happy to see him happy. But he also mentions how much of a non-fighter Gohan has become.

Piccolo mentions this too, as he mourns the loss of his former student, but at the same time, they’re both happy to see Gohan’s peaceful life. At one point, Future Trunks is lazily watching TV with Gohan and his family while he thinks “I can’t sit here with these losers.”

It’s definitely an interesting premise, as fans have wanted to see Gohan’s return to form ever since he lost his way during the Majin Buu saga, and perhaps seeing Future Trunks and learning about his situation will spark that in Gohan. Unfortunately, Future Trunks instead keeps this all to himself and uses Gohan’s peaceful life as a motivator to defeat Goku Black and restore peace to his time line.

