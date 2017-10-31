‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Showed How Powerful Goku's Base Form Is

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's 113th episode lie below!

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are a lot of things which fans cannot quite decide on. The lengthy franchise has made it hard to pin down certain points, and Goku's strength at his base is one of them. Fans have argued for years over how powerful the Saiyan is in his normal state, but Dragon Ball Super did just add more evidence to the debate.

In the anime's most recent episode, fans got to see Goku go into battle starting with his base form. The hero has gotten into the habit of going Super Saiyan Blue right off the cuff, but Goku held back from powering up when he took on Caulifla. The Universe 6 Saiyan was determined to to beat Goku and make him teach her how to go Super Saiyan 3. However, things did not work out quite like Caulifla planned.

From the start, the heroine went Super Saiyan 2 to take on Goku. The latter refrained from using a Super Saiyan form and simply fought Caulifla in his base form for a long time. The hero did get an infusion of power from Freeza, but the recharge did not replenish all of the Saiyan's stamina and strength. Goku plans to up his fighting energy as he fights Caulifla, and it seems the hero's plan is working.

When Base Goku took on SSJ2 Caulifla, the hero did not lose much - if any - ground. Goku was taken aback at points because of how powerful Caulifla had gotten but not because he ever felt in over his head. The Universe 6 warrior has proven herself to be a very strong one, and Goku did do her the honor of going Super Saiyan 2 to test himself. By the episode's end, Goku returned to his Base form as Kale prepared to go Berserker and Caulifla carried on with her SSJ2 form.

If Dragon Ball Super's latest episode told fans anything, it is that Goku's normal state is strong enough to take on a SSJ2 fighter even when Goku is in bad shape. The anime may continue to explore Goku's Base strength as it moves into his full-on fight with Kale and Caulifla, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to getting a definitive power level. When it comes down to it, Goku's Base form will be as powerful as the plot demands, and the series is requiring it to be pretty large as of right now.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.