‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fangirls Really Loved Goku Black

While many fans enjoyed Goku Black’s villainous run in Dragon Ball Super, it seems some of the fans were drawn to Goku Black for a completely different reason than you’d guess.

According to an interview published in Volume 4 of the Dragon Ball Super manga with Akira Toriyama and illustator Toyotaro, fangirls were drawn to Goku Black for his sexiness:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also Toyo notes that Nozawa’s Black voice was so sexy, there were many fan letters from girls about her performance. — sailorspazz (@sailorspazz) October 31, 2017

In the interview series creator Akira Toriyama states, “Goku Black was voiced my Masako Nozawa-san, but she speaks so politely.” That blend of politeness from the immortal Zamasu, combined with Nozawa’s darker tone performance led to the editorial office “receiv[ing] fan letters from women saying how sexy that performance was.”

It might be surprising to read that Dragon Ball Super has an appeal outside of its impressive action scenes, but that is why the Dragon Ball series is as worldwide popular it is. It’s not hard to guess why hearing Goku‘s voice relay such destructive and harsh messages for the first time, and alleviating Goku’s usual naive tone, would strike such a different chord than expected. The elaborate character designs appeal to a wide range of fans too. There are various body types like muscular fit, muscular fat, taller characters, shorter characters, handsome characters, less attractive characters, but the most important thing is that Toriyama gave each character an appealing personality.

Fans quickly drew to Goku Black because of his insane strength as well. First introduced in the “Future Trunks” arc, Goku Black was a villain who destroyed the Earth, and the last remaining remnants of humanity in Future Trunks’ parallel timeline. Goku Black had all of the powers that Goku had, and their shared fighting prowess meant Black was increasing in strength every time they fought. Goku’s usual trick of getting stronger than the villain when losing was not a valuable strategy here.

Black also introduced a notable first to the series, Super Saiyan Rose, which was not only a form comparable to Goku’s Super Saiyan Blue, but even stronger. Couple that with the main villain of the series, an immortal god Zamasu, and Black was a threat Goku was just not fit to deal with.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturdays evenings at 11:30 p.m.

Does Goku Black seem sexy to you? Talk to me @Valdezology.