Dragon Ball Z Art Gives Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black an Old-School Makeover

✖

Dragon Ball Super has seen Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighter testing their strength against the world of the gods, with one of the most striking villains in the roster being Goku Black, and one fan has decided to imagine what the antagonist might look like were he to appear far earlier in the franchise's history. With the sequel series re-introducing the character of Future Trunks, the time travelling son of Vegeta gave our protagonists a head's up when it came to the villain who had taken hold of an alternate reality Goku's body!

The mystery of Goku Black was one that took several episodes to be revealed, introducing audiences to Zamasu, a Kaioshin who found himself attempting to destroy mortals from the universe in order to create an environment that would work only for the gods! With Zamasu meeting his alternate self in Goku Black, the deity was able to create a new transformation in Super Saiyan Rose, effectively merging god-like energy with the Saiyan technique that has become a trademark of the Dragon Ball franchise. With Zamasu eventually fusing with Goku Black, he became an insane threat that required Goku and Vegeta to fuse into Vegito, creating a new interpretation fo the all powerful character who could access Super Saiyan Blue!

Twitter Artist Gosa_N shared this impressive fan art that takes the villain of Goku Black and imagines what the Super Saiyan Rose wielding antagonist would have looked like were he to appear in the earlier Akira Toriyama series known as Dragon Ball Z:

While Goku Black and Zamasu were destroyed at the end of the Dragon Ball Super arc, the villain returned in the outside of continuity series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Being resurrected thanks to the villain Hearts, Zamasu was killed by the very person who brought him back to life and we doubt he'll be re-appearing in the series at any point in the future!

What do you think of this new take on Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the franchise of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.