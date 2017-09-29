Here’s What Goku Could Look Like As A God Of Destruction

Dragon Ball Super has added plenty to the franchise’s canon, but none of its contributions have been has big as the Gods of Destruction. The anime introduced Beerus on the heels of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z films, and fans can’t get enough of the character. In fact, many have wondered if Goku will become a God of Destruction before the anime wraps, and one artist has taken the theory and put it to paper.

Over on Twitter, a fan-comic of Goku is now starting to make rounds with the Dragon Ball fandom. The drawing, which can be seen below, is in Japanese but fans can generally piece together what’s happening. The manga starts with headshots of Goku and the Supreme Kai before the latter gets a close-up. When the third panel pans out, fans can see that Goku is standing ahead of the Kai wearing Beerus’ stylized uniform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the comic was brought to a translator’s attention, English-speaking fans confirmed the piece shows Goku becoming a God of Destruction. Todd Blankenship gave a short rundown of the comic, writing, “It’s a what-if where Goku has become God of Destruction.”

“Shin insists on calling him ‘lord,’ but Goku would prefer him not to.”

The fan-comic is a cute snapshot of what could be, but fans aren’t willing to rule out Goku reaching the godly status. After all, Beerus himself has hinted that the Saiyan is powerful enough to become a God of Destruction. The powerful deity offhandedly said Goku and Vegeta are strong enough to be Gods of Destruction in other universes, but Beerus made sure the pair knew they were no match for him.

There is certainly precedent of these gods being replaced. Dragon Ball Super has explained how others take over for a previous God of Destruction. Candidates to take over the role are selected by a universe’s angel attendant like Whis, and then they are trained. Toppo is the preeminent candidate for Universe 11. Goku has been offered the position before, but the Saiyan turned it down as it didn’t strike his fancy.

Still, Goku may come to change his mind about becoming a God of Destruction. The Saiyan may not like politics, but Goku is willing to go to any length to get stronger. Becoming a God of Destruction would help Goku reach new levels of power, but fans find it hard to believe the happy-go-lucky guy would be willing to destroy planets on a whim. If Freeza isn’t there to goad Goku on, then what is the point?

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.