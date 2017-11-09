‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Name Of Goku’s New Form
Warning! Massive spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's 111th episode lie below!
Anime fans may have their eyes set on Dragon Ball Super's upcoming special, but a new set of synopses just stressed the show will have more to offer later this month. A set of summaries for the anime just went live in Weekly Shonen Jump, and one of them teases the name of Goku's new power.
Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball fandom began buzzing when scans of the otaku-friendly magazine went live. Translators like Todd Blankenship turned around the synopses for English-speaking fans, and the official release included the name of Goku's newest power.
You can check out the description of "Extreme Battle of Another Dimension! Hit vs Jiren!!" below:
"Goku This Week: will he be able to perfect "Mastery of Self-Movement"?! Goku has been injured head-to-toe by Jiren's attack! However, immediately before going down, he starts to awaken to a new power called "Mastery of Self-Movement"! What could this be?!"
Scans of the synopsis dropped late last night from a Korean fan-site, but the official Japanese text gives fans a look at Goku's new form. The technique itself will be called "Mastery of Self-Movement," and Blankenship gave detailed notes on how the power's native name is filled with puns.
The Japanese Breakdown
The name in Japanese is written as follows: 身勝手の極意. According to the translator, "身勝手 typically means "selfish" but suggests the body (身) acting on its own (勝手)."
"Meanwhile 極意/goku-i means the "deepest level of an art/skill/etc", or secret teachings. 極/goku=extreme, no relation to our hero 悟空/Goku," Blankenship continued.
In the past, Yamcha's voice actor did say Akira Toriyama came up with a clever name for Goku's newest form. The Japanese text appears to back up the actor's claim, and fans are eager to see how Funimation's subtitles will handle the event.
This Name Is An Interesting One
When it comes to Dragon Ball's naming scheme, Goku's new power does stand out. The series has dozens of transformations under its belt, but Mastery of Self-Movement is not something that's been heard before. Most of its biggest transformations are housed under fusion and Super Saiyans power-ups, so the mastery announcement almost guarantees the form will be classified as a technique rather than transformation.
It is unclear if Goku will have to unlock a new transformation to use Mastery of Self-Movement or if he permanently unlocks the ability. Whis is the first person who tried to teach the hero the power since the angel is constantly using the technique. Beerus also has the ability to fight unconsciously, but the God of Destruction has yet to master the form. Goku will somehow unlock the power for himself once Jiren thoroughly beats him down, and fans can only assume Vegeta will come to develop the skill as well.
Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.prev