‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Name Of Goku’s New Form

Warning! Massive spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's 111th episode lie below!

Anime fans may have their eyes set on Dragon Ball Super's upcoming special, but a new set of synopses just stressed the show will have more to offer later this month. A set of summaries for the anime just went live in Weekly Shonen Jump, and one of them teases the name of Goku's new power.

Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball fandom began buzzing when scans of the otaku-friendly magazine went live. Translators like Todd Blankenship turned around the synopses for English-speaking fans, and the official release included the name of Goku's newest power.

You can check out the description of "Extreme Battle of Another Dimension! Hit vs Jiren!!" below:

"Goku This Week: will he be able to perfect "Mastery of Self-Movement"?! Goku has been injured head-to-toe by Jiren's attack! However, immediately before going down, he starts to awaken to a new power called "Mastery of Self-Movement"! What could this be?!"

Scans of the synopsis dropped late last night from a Korean fan-site, but the official Japanese text gives fans a look at Goku's new form. The technique itself will be called "Mastery of Self-Movement," and Blankenship gave detailed notes on how the power's native name is filled with puns.